Dayton Public School music students need instruments

Patrick J. Nugent, President and CEO of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance says “Q the Music’ has proven over the years to be a pathway to excellent academic performance, success in high school, and eventually college. “Intensive study of a musical instrument has been demonstrated to open new neural pathways in the developing brains of children and youth, pathways which then become available for other things that promote learning and success,” Nugent says. “DPAA is delighted to be offering the extraordinary benefits of Q the Music to students of Greater West Dayton beginning in 2023. We look forward to announcing later in the year the elementary school where Q the Music will be offered.”

Combined Shape Caption Instruments needed for music students! Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption Instruments needed for music students! Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Kids come in many sizes for ½ and ¾ size instruments are always needed, but so are full-size instruments.

The most pressing needs are:

1/2 and ¾ size violins, violas, cellos, and basses

Flutes

Clarinets

Trumpets

Trombones

Strings

Mouthpieces

Reeds

Donating your instrument is easy. Take it to your nearest Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center between now and July 31st. All donations are tax deductible. More information, including a Grismer locator, can be found at www.discoverclassical.org.

Does your organization need furniture?

If you are a non-profit organization looking for furniture, please let me know. A number of readers are downsizing or moving and have furnishings they would like to donate to a worthy cause. Also include information regarding whether you are able to pick up the pieces from a home or company.

