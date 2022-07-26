Dayton Summer Restaurant Week: Where to find deals on meals

Dayton Summer Restaurant Week, runs through July 31 offering meals from more than 25 restaurants ranging in price from $20.22-$50.22.
The following is a list of the businesses scheduled to participate in the 2022 Miami Valley Restaurant Associations’ Summer Restaurant Week taking place July 24-31. A dollar from each meal sold will be split between For the Love of Children and the MVRA Education Foundation. Please note — this list of participating restaurants is subject to change and reservations may be required from some participating locations. Calling ahead is recommended, for details, hours and reservations. For the most up-to-date participating restaurant list and information visit http://dineoutdayton.com.
How to go
What: Summer Restaurant Week
When: July 24-31
Where: Various locations
Cost: Meals range in price from $20.22-$50.22
More info and complete list of restaurants: (937) 461-MVRA or https://dineoutdayton.com/restaurant-week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
DAYTON
Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., Dayton, (937) 228-2511
The Bar and Bistro at Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton, (937) 224-3663
Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St., Dayton, (937) 228-2626
Franco’s, 824 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 222-0204
Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St., Dayton, (937) 222-2892
Jollity Dayton, 127 E. Third St., Dayton, (937) 938-9089
Wheat Penny, 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, (937) 496-5268
KETTERING
Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Road in the Town & Country shopping center, Kettering, (937) 534-0494
CENTERVILLE
Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, (937) 433-7099
Chappy’s Social House, 7880 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, (937) 439-9200
Loose Ends Brewing, 890 S. Main St., Centerville, (937) 723-6328
Thai Kitchen, 8971 Kingsridge Dr., Centerville, (937) 888-8424
GERMANTOWN
Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown, (937) 855-7759
WASHINGTON TWP.
The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp., (937) 291-1661
Thai Table, 5841 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp., (937) 739-5841
Meadowlark, 5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp., (937) 434-4750
MIAMISBURG
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg, (937) 865-9355
Backwater Voodoo, 3 S. Main St., Miamisburg, (937) 949-0522
Watermark Restaurant, 20 S. First St., Miamisburg, (937) 802-0891
VANDALIA
Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill, 893 E. National Road, Vandalia, (937) 890-8899
MIAMI COUNTY
TROY
Basil’s On Market, 18 N. Market St., Troy, (937) 524-5916
Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy, (937) 335-3837
TIPP CITY
Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, (937) 669-2271
GREENE COUNTY
BEAVERCREEK
Basil’s On Market, 2729 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek, (937) 702-3160
Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek, (937) 429-9000
XENIA
Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 North Detroit Street, Xenia, (937) 372-3202
CLARK COUNTY
ENON
The Last Queen, 210 E. Main St., Enon, (937) 340-6032
