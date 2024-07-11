Destination Dayton offers chance to win 2 free airline tickets to fly friends or family to Dayton

“Because we are in the conventions, travel and hospitality business, we felt it was appropriate to have a bit of fun with our community brand launch,” said Destination Dayton President & CEO Jacquelyn Y. Powell, in a news release. “Destination Dayton is running a series of digital billboards in July and August throughout Montgomery County that visually highlight our new name and logo, and encourage area residents to log onto www.WinDayton.com to enter a contest to win two free airline tickets to fly friends or family members to Dayton to visit.”

The website will provide more information about Destination Dayton’s role in economic development and how the community to learn how to benefit from the organization’s free offerings interact with the organization to help enhance the economic vitality of the area.

“Our organization has been in existence for over 30 years, and we want to make sure local residents recognize our new name — Destination Dayton — and know who we are and what we do,” Powell added. “We are highlighting Dayton as a great place to visit by giving away two airline tickets to fly the contest winner’s two friends or family members to Dayton, to enjoy all we have to offer.”

The contest runs through 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, Sept. 29. All entries submitted online at www.WinDayton.com during this time frame (one per person, must be 18 to be eligible, cannot be a Destination Dayton staff member or related to one) are eligible for the random (witnessed) drawing, which will take place on Monday, Sept. 30. One prize will be awarded to the randomly selected winner for two coach class airline tickets to travel from any location in the Continental U.S. to Dayton and back. The prize is nontransferable and there is no cash alternative. Award winner will be contacted on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

For more information, visit daytoncvb.com/windayton.