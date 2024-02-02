Downtown Dayton gallery celebrates Black History Month with African American Visual Artists Guild exhibition

The exhibit’s eye-catching works include Nathan Conner’s “Ketanji Brown Jackson,” Al Harden’s “Car 533,” and Beverly Whiteside’s “Stay On The Path.” Artists include Andrea Cummings, Yvette Dalton, Horace Dozier Sr., Angelo Hopson, Morris Howard, Debora Hurst, Beanie Kelley, Cedric McGhee, Clarice Moore, David Redmon, Craig Screven and Debra Richardson Wood.

Credit: EDWARD A. DIXON GALLERY Credit: EDWARD A. DIXON GALLERY

“We asked each contributing artist to create art that represents what’s new in their personal lives, their neighborhoods, how their art is evolving, and/or any new viewpoints they may have regarding their social, political or religious viewpoints,” said Screven, program manager, in a news release. “As usual, our member artists enthusiastically embraced the task.”

Founded in 1992 by professional artists Curtis Barnes Sr. and Willis “Bing” Davis, the Guild is a non-profit organization featuring amateur and professional artists. The organization is committed to “cultivating a deeper appreciation for its art among the multi-cultural and multi-generational community in which it thrives.”

In addition, a charcoal drawing workshop led by Debra Richardson Wood is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17. If you’re interested in attending, call the Guild at 937-580-4288 or email Craig Screven at cscreven@gmail.com by Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The “What’s New?” exhibit is free and open to the public at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. Clair St., Dayton. Exhibition hours are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. An Artist Reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

For more information, call the Guild at 937-580-4288 or visit aavag.org.