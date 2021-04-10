Earth Day offers opportunities to make a difference

Earth Day, which began as a one-day event in the United States in 1970, has evolved into a global movement. EarthDay.org’s mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Half a century after the inaugural event, EarthDay.org is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement – mobilizing more than 1 billion people worldwide – working with more than 75,000 partners in 190 countries to drive positive action for the planet.

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22, but every day offers opportunities to make a difference. Five Rivers MetroParks is making it easy to do your part with free Adopt-A-Park service kits this year. Each kit includes enough materials for a family of four with gloves, bags, face coverings, a litter pick-up tool and step-by-step directions.