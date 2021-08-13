EcoBASH: Live music, cocktails on tap for Boonshoft gala

Enjoy an evening of food, cocktails and behind the scenes experiences at a fundraiser benefitting the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery.
EcoBASH - A Fresh Air Affair will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
“I’d like to personally invite you to help support us as the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery recovers from COVID-19 revenue loss,” Tracey Tomme, Boonshoft CEO, said in a release.
Proceeds from EcoBASH, the museum’s signature fundraiser, benefit STEM education, outreach, and science-based initiatives year-round.
The theme of this year’s event is “eco-friendly.” The museum invites guests to join the museum in its commitment to become more aware of a responsibility for stewardship of the Earth.
The black-tie optional event features three levels of tickets and experiences this year:
6:00 p.m. - VIP $250 per person Special cocktail, small group behind the scenes experience, dinner and lawn party.
7:00 p.m. - Dinner $200 per person Special cocktail, dinner and lawn party.
8:00 p.m. - Lawn Party $100 per person Live music from the band, Velvet Crush, finger foods, access to museum, outdoor fun with live music and games.
All levels include open bar.
A silent auction and a 50/50 raffle will also be part of the fundraising event.
More information can be found on the museum website. Tickets can be purchased here.