EcoBASH: Live music, cocktails on tap for Boonshoft gala

The theme of this year’s event is “eco-friendly.” The museum invites guests to join the museum in its commitment to become more aware of a responsibility for stewardship of the Earth.

Caption The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's EcoBASH - A Fresh Air Affair will help fund science-based initiatives in the community. STAFF FILE PHOTO Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

The black-tie optional event features three levels of tickets and experiences this year:

6:00 p.m. - VIP $250 per person Special cocktail, small group behind the scenes experience, dinner and lawn party.

7:00 p.m. - Dinner $200 per person Special cocktail, dinner and lawn party.

8:00 p.m. - Lawn Party $100 per person Live music from the band, Velvet Crush, finger foods, access to museum, outdoor fun with live music and games.

All levels include open bar.

A silent auction and a 50/50 raffle will also be part of the fundraising event.

More information can be found on the museum website. Tickets can be purchased here.