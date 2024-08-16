Final weeks to see Edward Hopper exhibit at Dayton Art Institute

This exclusive exhibition to the DAI features the holdings from the DAI collection and key loans from other museum and private collections. Included are drawings, etchings, watercolors and figure studies from his early years as an illustrator visiting Europe. Among the celebrated works: “Pennsylvania Coal Town” (1947) and the DAI’s own “High Noon” (1949).

“‘High Noon‘ by Edward Hopper is a fan-favorite artwork in the Dayton Art Institute’s collection,” said DAI Director & President Michael R. Roediger, in a news release. “It is considered one of Hopper’s most important works, and the museum often hosts visitors from all over the world who are excited to view the painting. We have seen great enthusiasm from our members and community that the DAI is showcasing more work from one of America’s most recognized artists.”

The museum reminds the community that Hopper “expressed a profoundly personal response to modern life with his enigmatic depictions of everyday American environments. The ordinary, even mundane slices of life and commonplace subjects regularly indicate a psychological state of mind, most often suggesting a sense of isolation or loneliness.”

Hopper also rarely provided specific meanings behind his images and once stated, “It’s probably a reflection of my own, if I may say, loneliness. I don’t know. It could be a whole human condition.”

In addition “The Quiet World of Edward Hopper” is the DAI’s first exhibition to focus specifically on Hopper’s work. Organizers said the exhibition has received great support not only from the Dayton community but from Hopper enthusiasts all over the world.

“Better than any artist, Edward Hopper is able to capture a mood and express a message without being explicit. The viewer gets to read into his art to find the meaning themselves,” said DAI Head Curator & Curatorial Affairs Director Jerry N. Smith, in the news release. “Seeing Hopper’s works in person is such a unique experience; you get to observe the small details in the work, as well as view some of Hopper’s early work, such as the watercolor figures that he created while he was in Europe and prints from the early 1920s. With 14 works by Hopper and a few related items, this exhibition is an enjoyable, bite-sized collection of what Hopper’s work is all about. We hope everyone has the chance to come see this one.”

In related news the DAI’s current Special Exhibition is “Riveting: Women Artists from the Sara M. and Michelle Vance Waddell Collection (on view until Sept. 8), along with Focus Exhibitions “Hand-Colored Photographs” (on view until Sept. 22), “Captivating Clay: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection” (on view until Sept. 29) and “Those Who Care” (on view until Oct. 27).

HOW TO GO

What: “The Quiet World of Edward Hopper”

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

When: Through Sept. 8. The museum is open Wednesdays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Thursdays, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sundays, noon–5 p.m.

Cost: The exhibition is included in the museum’s general admission, which includes access to all Special and Focus Exhibitions currently on view, as well as the museum collection galleries. General admission is $15 adults; $10 seniors (60+), active military and groups (10 or more); $5 students (18+ w/ID) and youth (ages 7–17); and free for children (ages 6 & younger). Admission is free for museum members.

More info: Call 937-223-4278 or visit daytonartinstitute.org.