Fitness program takes flight at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Health and wellness are at the forefront of the Fitness Under the Wings program at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The month-long January program includes free weekly yoga classes with Indigo Yoga or one-mile walks through the exhibits beginning at 8 a.m. before the museum opens its doors to visitors.
With more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles as well as thousands of artifacts displayed throughout 19 acres of indoor exhibit space, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is the world’s largest military aviation museum. Throughout January, visitors of all fitness levels can improve their health as well as enjoy the museum’s history.
“Fitness Under the Wings is another way for the museum to reach out to new and diverse audiences whose first thought might not have been to visit a military aviation museum,” said Taylor Gentry, U.S. Air Force special events manager. “During the winter it’s easy to get cabin fever and folks are always looking to get out and be active – especially during the first few months of the year when the weather is not usually optimal. So with 19 acres of indoor exhibit space, it became apparent that the museum – with so many historic and fascinating exhibits to see throughout the campus – would be a unique, yet ideal place to host a fitness class or to get some steps in at your own pace.”
The introductory-level yoga classes are designed for all aspiring yogis 12 and older. The full body flow classes start slow, offer modifications and finish with a final relaxation.
“Yoga is for everyone,” said Amy Fecher of Indigo Yoga. “If you can get down and up from the floor, you can do this class.”
From improved strength and flexibility to reduced stress and tension, yoga can positively impact the body and mind.
“The benefits are immense,” Fecher said. “You will be able to do things easier and with less pain. And you will be calm and more relaxed. Everyone should do yoga.”
The free one-hour class will serve as an ideal introduction to yoga with the added bonus of a free yoga mat for those who attend all four weeks.
For those who would prefer to log some steps without braving the cold, walkers can explore the expansive museum with a measured, one-mile, repeatable walking path. New galleries will be highlighted each week. Strollers are welcome, so the whole family can get in on the fun.
While both programs are free and open to the public, registration is requested. Participants can attend some or all of the weekly Fitness Under the Wings programs.
Fitness Under the Wings
What: Choose a free yoga class with Indigo Yoga or follow a one-mile, repeatable walking path featuring a new museum gallery each week.
Where: National Museum of the United States Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton
When: Saturdays in January from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
More: Advance registration requested at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FitnessUndertheWings. Bring your own yoga mat and water.
