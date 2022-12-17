Fitness program takes flight at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

“Yoga is for everyone,” said Amy Fecher of Indigo Yoga. “If you can get down and up from the floor, you can do this class.”

From improved strength and flexibility to reduced stress and tension, yoga can positively impact the body and mind.

“The benefits are immense,” Fecher said. “You will be able to do things easier and with less pain. And you will be calm and more relaxed. Everyone should do yoga.”

The free one-hour class will serve as an ideal introduction to yoga with the added bonus of a free yoga mat for those who attend all four weeks.

For those who would prefer to log some steps without braving the cold, walkers can explore the expansive museum with a measured, one-mile, repeatable walking path. New galleries will be highlighted each week. Strollers are welcome, so the whole family can get in on the fun.

While both programs are free and open to the public, registration is requested. Participants can attend some or all of the weekly Fitness Under the Wings programs.

Fitness Under the Wings

What: Choose a free yoga class with Indigo Yoga or follow a one-mile, repeatable walking path featuring a new museum gallery each week.

Where: National Museum of the United States Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

When: Saturdays in January from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

More: Advance registration requested at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FitnessUndertheWings. Bring your own yoga mat and water.