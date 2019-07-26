‘A funk in the freezer:’ We catch up with Keith Harrison of Faze-O, Dazz Band and Heatwave fame

Keith Harrison knows more than most about “riding high” and having to “let it whip.”
The Grammy Award-winning artist tells “What Had Happened Was” podcast host Amelia Robinson about his life as a member of the funk bands Faze-O, Dazz Band and Heatwave.
The Jefferson High School graduate breaks down how much money he never earned from the hit song “Riding High,” and where he thinks all those millions went.
Harrison says he’s experienced band infighting, jealousy and a whole lot of fun during his long career in the music industry.
>> MORE: 8 Dayton acts you should give a funk about He describes being dazzled by Clarence "Satch" Satchell from the Ohio Players and his fish-bowl table and explains why he used cocaine, heroin and nearly every other drug in the book before giving it all up. Harrison won a Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal Grammy Award with the Dazz Band for 1982's "Let It Whip" and penned "Let It All Blow."
Harrison will play at the Levitt Pavilion at Dave Hall Plaza in downtown Dayton at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. The concert follows a festival celebrating The Dayton Sister Cities Committee’s 50th anniversary with Oiso, Japan.

