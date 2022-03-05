GET ACTIVE: Community Wellness Day at the Arcade

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, complementary and alternative medicine is used by 38 percent of adults and 12 percent of children. This includes traditional and centuries-old practices like acupuncture as well as external energy therapy, mind-based therapy and body therapies, like massage.

Brown is bringing together a variety of wellness practitioners to offer free services for all ages. Chair massages, chakra screenings, Reiki energy work, sound healing and aromatherapy are just a few of the experiences that will be available at the Tank at the Dayton Arcade.

Studies have shown that people heal better if they have good emotional and mental health. Alternative healing practices can enhance both emotional and physical health.

Caption The Community Wellness Day at the Arcade is about community, education, art, wellness and healing - Contributed Caption The Community Wellness Day at the Arcade is about community, education, art, wellness and healing - Contributed

Unfamiliar with alternative healing methods? Here are a few that the Love Shack has shared with their community outreach events.

* Aromatherapy: The centuries-old practice of using essential oils for therapeutic benefit. When inhaled, the scent travels to the brain, especially impacting the amygdala, the emotional center of the brain.

* Chakra screening: An analysis of your body’s seven major energy centers known as chakras. These energy centers affect both the physical and emotional aspects of your life. When energy is flowing smoothly through each chakra, the body is in a state of balance.

* Reiki: An energy healing technique that promotes relaxation, reduces stress and anxiety through gentle touch. Reiki practitioners use their hands to deliver energy to your body, improving the flow and balance of your energy to support healing.

* Sound healing: Also known as vibrational medicine, a practice that employs the vibrations of the human voice as well as objects that resonate – like tuning forks, gongs and Tibetan singing bowls – to stimulate healing.

Beyond the health benefits, the free Community Wellness Day at the Arcade offers another major perk.

“It’s a really fun environment,” Brown said.

Free Community Wellness Day at the Arcade

What: A family-friendly event focused on community, education, art, wellness and healing sponsored by Love Shack: A Traveling Community Outreach Collaborative for Dayton

When: Sunday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: The Tank at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. 4th St., Dayton

More: Free chair massages, chakra screenings, Reiki energy work, body work, sound healing, aromatherapy and art therapy.

Info: Visit the Love Shack: A Traveling Community Outreach Collaborative for Dayton of Facebook