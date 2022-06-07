dayton logo
X

GET ACTIVE: Enjoy the adventure of the Pickin Adventurous Series

Paddleboards as floating stages add to the fun of the Pickin Adventurous Series. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Paddleboards as floating stages add to the fun of the Pickin Adventurous Series. CONTRIBUTED

Lifestyles
By Debbie Juniewicz, Contributing Writer
26 minutes ago

Exercise, entertainment and endless enthusiasm is what the Pickin Adventurous Series is all about.

“Let’s just all go play together,” said Tom Helbig of Tomfoolery Outdoors. “I want to get people to be more active and have a good time.”

With those guiding principles, Helbig created the Pickin Adventurous Series last year. The series, which includes opportunities to pedal, hike and paddle, returns this summer with the help of sponsor Mother Stewart’s Brewing in Springfield.

Combined ShapeCaption
A casual hike and not one, but two, unplugged concerts await Pickin Adventurous hikers. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A casual hike and not one, but two, unplugged concerts await Pickin Adventurous hikers. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
A casual hike and not one, but two, unplugged concerts await Pickin Adventurous hikers. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Pedaling, hiking and paddling are fun fitness options, but Tom Foolery Outdoors ups the fun quotient with live, unplugged music at each of the monthly events. All three adventures take place in Clark County and are offered at no cost, simply a suggested donation.

“I don’t like money being a barrier to people enjoying the outdoors,” Helbig said. “Mother Stewart’s Brewing and other sponsors help make events like these low cost or no cost.”

The cycling, hiking and paddling events are open to all ages and experience levels.

“People really latched onto it last year, they really seem to like the combination,” Helbig said.

More than 100 people experienced the Pickin Adventurous Series in its inaugural year.

“It was small enough where you could get to know people and large enough to create a scene,” Helbig said with a smile. “People knew we were up to something.”

ExploreFather’s Day: Share memories of your father that bring you joy

“Live Active, Laugh More, Inspire All” with Tomfoolery Outdoors

Pickin Adventurous Series – Pedal

What: A conversational-pace bike ride from Mother Stewart’s Brewing to Buck Creek State Park and back. The 13-mile round trip ride will follow the Buck Creek Trail through Springfield, to the C.J. Brown Reservoir for a trailside unplugged concert before returning to the brewery.

When: June 12, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Ride starts and finishes at Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

Combined ShapeCaption
Bike to Buck Creek State Park for fitness and fun. CONTRIBUTED

Bike to Buck Creek State Park for fitness and fun. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Bike to Buck Creek State Park for fitness and fun. CONTRIBUTED

Pickin Adventurous Series – Hike

What: A casual two-mile hike with two unplugged music stops along the route. The picturesque park features wetlands, forests and towering rock bluffs ideal for climbing.

When: July 10, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Mad River Gorge, 2710 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield

More: Water, sunscreen, bug spray and a lightweight camp chair are recommended.

ExploreMode X Tequila Bistro to hold grand opening Wednesday: ‘We can’t wait to share it with everyone’

Pickin Adventurous Series – Paddle

What: Grab your canoe, kayak or paddleboard and enjoy a floating concert on C.J. Brown Reservoir. Depart from the public boat launch and paddle to a quiet area on the lake and enjoy live music from the giant paddleboards/floating stages.

When: August 14, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Buck Creek State Park

More: Lifejackets are required. For those without their own kayaks, Taiters Kayak Solutions will have a limited number of rentals available by advance reservation.

For more information on these or other events, visit Tomfoolery Outdoors on Facebook or subscribe to the newsletter at www.tomfooleryoutdoors.com.

In Other News
1
Dayton couple explores US in VW bus, shares adventure in podcast
2
DAYTON EATS: Kick off patio season with DORA and Out on 5th
3
GARDENING: Poison hemlock and wild parsnip in bloom - beware
4
Dayton Ale Trail beckons this summer
5
7th-grade athlete aims high, wants to go to the Olympics

About the Author

Debbie Juniewicz
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top