GET ACTIVE: Resolve to spend more time outdoors in 2024

According to the American Psychological Association, the benefits of nature are wide-ranging, from increased happiness and decreased stress to improved focus and memory. Even a short 10-minute walk can be beneficial, boosting your mood, alertness and energy and reducing stress and anxiety.

With the new year right around the corner, Five Rivers MetroParks staff suggest some ways to incorporate nature into your schedule for a healthy 2024.

Healing Nature Walks: Five Rivers MetroParks offers four short, easy Mindfulness Walks (www.metroparks.org/mindful/) where visitors can access mindfulness prompts along the trails on their smart phones. These mindfulness activities — developed with input from Dayton Children’s and Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services — are designed to help people learn how to reduce stress and improve their mental health outdoors. Research shows just 20 minutes a day immersed in nature significantly lowers stress hormone levels. Find MetroParks Mindfulness Walks in Eastwood, Huffman, Sunrise and Possum Creek MetroParks.

Forest bathing: A concept started in Japan called “shinrin-yoku,” forest bathing is simply spending a peaceful moment in nature with your senses engaged. Spending mindful time in nature is thought to boost both physical and mental well-being.

For those who need a little guidance, focus on your feet, hands, ears, eyes and nose for two minutes each. Note what you’re experiencing during these sensory moments, be present and relax during your time immersed in greenspaces.

Take a digital detox: Screen time takes a toll on your well-being, while immersing yourself in nature has positive benefits, such as lowered stress. Rather than scrolling, spend extra time outside. If you need help, Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services offers a Digital Detox program (https://digitaldetox101.org/) which is a great way to start the new year.

Fishing: A mind and soul soothing activity that practically everyone can do, fishing is a favorite way for MetroParks outdoor recreation specialist Kelly Kingery to relax.

“I find that fly fishing is my preferred method of fishing as it is so beautiful and almost a poetry-in-motion kind of experience, especially when watching someone who is good at it,” Kingery said. “But maybe during the colder months, standing hip deep in a frigid stream or on the windy bank isn’t your idea of fun. That’s when you can turn to fly tying or lure making in the warmth and comfort of inside. Tying my own flies brings such a feeling of satisfaction and gratification when I catch a fish on bait I have created. It also is a very cathartic time, and it allows you to be a little creative too.”

Getting started is the easy part but maintaining healthy habits can be challenging. MetroParks education specialist Mary Beth Hobson offers some tips to stick to your goals including having a friend take part with you and having a particular time to complete the activity.

“Make visual reminders to help trigger the healthy action, such as having a bowl of fruit on the counter instead of in the refrigerator,” Hobson said.

Be SMART When it Comes to New Year’s Resolutions

