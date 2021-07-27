Good boy! Take your dog on a scavenger hunt through Dayton

Follow the clues with your dog Friday or Saturday and be sure to take creative photos along the way. The Wagtown Hashtag Challenge — a chance to win cash and prizes — coincides with the hunt.

Hashtags to be used in the challenge will be released along with the clues. Photos with hashtags must be uploaded to personal Instagram accounts by midnight Aug. 7 for judging.

This is the second year for the scavenger hunt designed for exploration of the city as well as dog socialization and owner responsibility, said Beth Miller, president and CEO of Wagtown, a nonprofit committed to creating dog friendly communities.

The 2021 Wagtown Scavenger Hunt for humans and their dogs will be Aug. 6 and 7.

“Dog friendliness can really define and supercharge a community,” she said. “I love the fact that we merged a dog’s perspective tour of Dayton and connected so many dog lovers in Dayton.

Three “Barking Spots” will offer fun activities for dogs and their humans along the trail on Saturday, Aug. 7.

There will be a coloring station, book readings, a chalk mural for kids and more At the Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get a professional picture of your dog ($35) at the RTA shelter on located at Day Air Ball Park along E. Monument from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Spend time on the dog friendly patio at the 416 Diner in the Oregon District from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and get a custom sketch of your dog while enjoying Art in the City festivities.

There is no admission fee for the event but organizers ask participants to RSVP on the Wagtown Facebook page.

Dogs need to be vaccinated, registered and have good behavior, Miller said. Owners should assess whether their dog would enjoy the outing. Retractable leashes are not advised.