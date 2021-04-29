Graeter’s introducing new flavors in scoop shops, Kroger stores

Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip & Madagascar Vanilla Bean will be available starting next week in most Dayton and Cincinnati-area Kroger stores, as well as in all Graeter’s scoop shops, the Graeter’s app and on Graeters.com.

Graeter’s line of Perfect Indulgence products now consists of the two new flavors plus Black Cherry Chocolate Chip, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chip and Oregon Strawberry.