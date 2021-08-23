Halloween treat! Dayton’s Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow is back and needs your help

The activity is fun for all ages. Food is available for volunteers throughout the day.

Organizers are asking people to sign up at signupgenius.com so they can have a count.

Caption The Stoddard Ave Pumpkin Glow in Grafton Hill. Credit: Teesha Mcclam Credit: Teesha Mcclam

Each year a hill behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 N. Belmonte Park N. in the Grafton Hill neighborhood is covered in glowing, intricately carved pumpkins.

Judith Chaffin, known as the “The Pumpkin Lady,” began the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow in Dayton’s Grafton Hill neighborhood in 1994 with just 36 pumpkins.

The event has grown since its humble beginnings.

In 2019 hundreds of volunteers carved more than 1,000 pumpkins for the event that drew large crowds to the hillside.