Help make the holidays merry for children in need

“In the past couple of years, we’ve opened our cottage to include families in need as much as we possibly can,” Mann explains. The organization is entirely run by volunteers who collect donations from the community, then sort and distribute them.

“We like our parents to feel empowered and connected with the Christmas holiday they are sharing with their children, so we traditionally invite them to come in and shop,” Mann says. “Pre-COVID they were each provided with a personal shopper.”

This year, because of the virus, volunteers are taking donations to those they serve in order to minimize contact. “We take care of all the children working with Montgomery County Children’s Services, three area low income schools, and a number of local churches,” Mann explains. " Our Christmas for Kids program is now at capacity. We are hoping to serve 1,500+ children this year.”

The annual drive kicked off Nov. 12 and continues through Dec. 10. Mann says 100% of items and monies donated are given to the children. “We wish we could serve all the dear people of our community, but our numbers are at capacity,” Mann says. " We will not be able to accommodate new requests.”

All items must be new and unwrapped. The community is asked not to donate toy weapons.

Here’s what they can use:

Grooming Kits for men and women

Fragrances/Perfumes

Bath/Lotion Sets

Manicure/Pedicure Kits

Blow Dryers

Flat Irons/ Curling Irons

Ethnic Hair Care Products

Hip Hop CDs

DVD Players/ DVDs, MP3 Players, boom boxes

Handheld games

Jewelry, watches

Baseball Caps, balls of all kinds, sports equipment

Sports apparel

Telephones

Cameras

Craft and scrapbooking supplies

Bicycles

Board games

Toys and dolls

New Coats

Hats and mittens

Stocking stuffers for kids 0-18

Gift cards are always appreciated

You can drop off your donations on the first floor of the Talbott Tower, 118 W. First St., in downtown Dayton where you’ll see boxes available.

If you have questions, please email Beth Mann at beth7mann@gmail.com

If you have a number of items that need to be picked up, special arrangements can be made.

All monies donated will go directly to the children.. Please make checks out to FLOC, c/o Teddy Hurley, address: Dyer, Garofalo, Mann and Schulz, 131 N Ludlow, Dayton OH, 45402. You can also donate to PayPal on the website at flocdayton.org.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.