Hit the floor in the new year with Gem City Swing

New to the area and working from home, Nick Gerakines searched Meetup for social groups and activities to try.
He stumbled upon Gem City Swing and decided to give it a whirl.
“My only dance experience at the time was some line dancing in gym class,” he said with a smile. “I really didn’t know what to expect, but it was such a welcoming group. It was a fun, low-key, weekly social activity.”
A decade later, Gerakines is still regularly on the dance floor and was recently re-elected as the Gem City Swing president.
Gem City Swing was established in 2015 and soon outgrew its first home at Ned Peppers Bar in the Oregon District. Now housed at the American Czechoslovakian Club, fun, friendship and fitness go together at Gem City Swing.
“We focus primarily on people having a good time,” Gerakines said.
That’s not to say there isn’t a whole lot of dancing. East Coast Swing, Lindy Hop, Charleston – Gem City Swing members learn a variety of dance styles through instructional and social events.
January is beginner month at Gem City Swing. It’s the ideal time to get on the dance floor. Two left feet? No problem. Lessons are offered weekly in addition to the social dances. The cost for the entire night of fun is just $5.
“Sometimes hobbies get really expensive but at the end of the day we’re not about trying to make a lot of money,” Gerakines said. “We’re about creating a casual and fun activity for everyone.”
Members range in age from recent college graduates to active seniors in their 70s. Tuesday nights start with a class at 7 p.m., followed by a social dance from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. And getting up to speed is easy.
“In three or four weeks, you can learn everything you need to be successful and have a good time,” Gerakines said. “And the best dance floor is one with a lot of mixed skills.”
With the drop-in format, dancers can attend at their convenience.
“It’s an easy thing to pick up and come back to even if you’ve been gone for a while,” he said. “Make some friends and learn to dance. It’s a great way to beat the winter blues.”
Gem City Swing
What: Promotes the education and enjoyment of swing dancing by offering social events, dance instruction and workshops.
Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton
When: Weekly events on Tuesdays with classes at 7 p.m. and social dance from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. January is beginner month.
Cost: $5
Info: Visit Gem City Swing on Facebook
