Housing nonprofit needs winter garments, blankets

Here are two of the individuals who have been helped:

Mark has been a client since 2013 through the participation of MVHO in the Returning Home Ohio (RHO) re-entry program. RHO is a permanent supportive housing program for persons released from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections identified as homeless and with disabilities, including mental illness. “The ultimate goal of the re-entry program is successful reintegration into the community,” says Robinson. Mark now has housing, employment, and six classes left to reach his dream of an electrical engineering degree. “Mark is truly a success story,” said MVHO Reentry Program Director Penney Kramer.

Veronica was actively using drugs and living place to place with friends. She ultimately ended up in the homeless shelter. With support and encouragement from MVHO staff to make the changes necessary to turn her life around, Veronica moved into MVHO housing in 2008 and has been in recovery from drugs since Oct. 7, 2008. “I love MVHO and came back to life because they touched my soul,” she says. “They taught me to live again.”

Robinson says MVHO works very hard to identify and remove obstacles to tenant success and self-dependence, including the need for everyday essentials. “Coming from homelessness, many of our tenants are not used to being treated like they matter, but they matter to us,” she says. “Removing barriers to housing stability, healthy lifestyles, and well-being can improve the quality of life for persons whose disabilities and struggles brought them to homelessness.”

In preparation for winter weather, MVHO is requesting donations of cold-weather gear in adult sizes and can also use blankets and sleeping bags for those on the streets.

They would also love to have some exercise equipment. “We have a couple of larger buildings with rooms that could accommodate exercise equipment,” says Rebecca DeLong, fund development manager. “Exercise can often help alleviate the stresses that go along with mental illness.”

Make a Difference readers have always been generous in responding to the needs of this organization.

Here’s what they need:

Winter hats (adult)

Gloves (men’s or women’s)

Scarves

Socks (men’s or women’s)

Kitchen trash bags

Treadmill

Home gym, functional trainer

Exercise bike

Elliptical machine

Sleeping bags

Men’s and women’s underwear

Blankets

Tenants can always use these items (which SNAP does not cover)

Mops

5-gallon buckets

Shampoo

Body wash

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Toilet Paper

Laundry detergent (liquid)

All-purpose cleaner

Donated items may be delivered to Miami Valley Housing Opportunities, 907 W. 5th St., Dayton, OH, 45402 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about MVHO, or if you want to contribute online, visit www.mvho.org or contact Rebecca DeLong at 937-263-4449 ext. 415.

Other ways to help

The focus of the MVHO 30th anniversary campaign is to help meet the everyday needs of their tenants with low or no income. Financial support allows MVHO to purchase personal hygiene products and household cleaning supplies for tenants.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.