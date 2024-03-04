How to get cocktails made by Battle of the Bartenders contestants

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

In addition, two restaurants will be featuring both their food pairings and their cocktails from the event. Dewberry 1850 in the UD Marriott featured the Dewberry Duvall paired with hot honey pork belly burnt ends with pickled watermelon and green chow slaw and The Florentine served a Mango Lemon Drop Delight cocktail paired with their Mango Chopwich, a tender grilled pork ribeye covered with mango BBQ sauce, served on a knotted brioche bun with pickle, bacon and coleslaw. Both restaurants will be offering them as specials this week.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Mr. Boro’s Tavern which won People’s Choice award and the Best Pairing from the team of judges will be featuring their award-winning Boro Bloody Mary and irresistible Boro Banger Grilled Cheese during the month of March.

Louis Connelly of Meadowlark took home first place for his Shanghai Noon cocktail made with a chai tea and hot pepper mash infused with Buckeye Vodka, mixed with ginger syrup, fresh lime juice, fish sauce, saline and coconut cream which was clarified through coconut milk. Wheat Penny’s “Blowin’ smoke” smoked cocktail and Dewberry 1850′s nuanced, layered and endlessly interesting cocktail “The Dewberry Duvall” took home runner up prizes from the judges for their skilled mixology.

Here are the restaurants you can visit this week to keep the Battle of the Bartenders party going:

• Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering: Peach Tini

1400 Valley St., Dayton; 937-228-2511 or theamberrose.com

• Corner Kitchen: Vodka, pear simple syrup, hot honey, burned lime, soda water and cilantro

613 E. 5th St., Dayton; 937-938-5244 or cornerkitchendayton.com

• Dewberry 1850: The Dewberry Duvall

1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton; 937-223-1000 or dewberry1850.com

• The Florentine Restaurant: Mango Lemon Drop Delight

21 W. Market St., Germantown; 937-855-7759 or theflorentinerestaurant.com

• Manna Uptown: Strawberry Chuzzlewit

61 W. Franklin St., Dayton; 937-972-1215 or mannauptown.com

• Meadowlark Restaurant: Shanghai Noon

5531 Far Hills Ave., Dayton; 937-434-4750 or meadowlarkrestaurant.com

• Mr. Boro’s Tavern: Boro Bloody Mary

495 N. Main St., Springboro; 937-806-3105 or mrborostavern.com

• Rip Rap Roadhouse: “The Roadmaster”

6024 Rip Rap Rd., Dayton; 937-236-4329 or ripraproadhouse.com

• Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant: On Wednesdays We Wear Pink

439 N. Elm St., Troy; 937-335-3837 or smithsboathouse.com

• Wheat Penny Oven and Bar: Blowin’ Smoke

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton; 937-496-5268 or wheatpennydayton.com

Contact this writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.