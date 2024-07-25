How to see the ‘We’re Doing It ALL Wrong’ art exhibition in Dayton

More than 180 entries from across the country were received with 29 entries ultimately selected by jurors University of Dayton art history professor Judith L. Huacuja, photographer Stacy Kranitz of Appalachia, TN, and gallery owner Dixon. The selected entries represent states such as New York, Wisconsin, Oregon, California, Florida, Colorado, and more. Nancy Dankof of Dayton is the only Ohio artist featured in the exhibition.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Notable issues the artists sought to bring attention to include problems faced by the disabled and the plight of the Uyghurs in China, among others.

“This is the fourth year for the exhibition and the artwork continues to cover a range of topics from war to women’s body issues and women’s right to their bodies,” Dixon said.

The Opening Reception is scheduled from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. A special Non-Profit Night will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 to help support community organizations such as Miami Valley Meals, Ohio Community Development Corporation Association and others. The exhibition will end with a Closing Reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

Explore La Comedia announces shows for upcoming 50th anniversary season

“The artwork in the exhibition is important, but the activity that goes on during the exhibition is gaining more significance each year,” Dixon said. “The artist speaking about and expounding on their artwork during the Opening Reception is where the activities begin. There is even an artist from New York who plans to visit Dayton for the reception and talk about their artwork and be able to see the show in its entirety. In addition and for the second year, there will be a Non-Profit Night where attendees can learn more about how to get involved with helping in their community.”

More details

Exhibition hours are 12-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 3-8 p.m. Fridays. The Edward A. Dixon Gallery is located at 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton.