Inspiring others: Local author offers important life lessons to Black community

Ultimately, Moore’s work on himself and within his community has made it possible for him to write his second book.

Published earlier this year, “Village Wisdom for Our Youth” was originally written to use an incentive to get others to support a fundraiser organized by Parity Inc. In the book, Moore and other local contributors offer wisdom to Black youth through discussions about relationships, careers, financial health, faith in God, community and civic engagement, personal development, and common sense.

Dayton resident Dr. Edmund Moore has written "Village Wisdom for Our Youth," in which he passes down important life lessons to members of the Black community. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Dr. Edmund Moore Credit: Dr. Edmund Moore

Aside from handing down important wisdom, Moore hopes this book can encourage young Black people to pass on important details about their experiences to future generations.

“I was hoping the book would inspire meaningful conversations about family history, life skills, and some of the common problems that we individually have within the community,” he said. “One of the things that came to light, especially during this time, has been the Tulsa massacre and how the oral history was critical in shedding light on that turn of events. What can we do to get the youth and elders talking?”

The most surprising bit of advice he received during the process of writing his book came from young people he mentored at Parity Inc.

“They gave me good feedback about the book and said, ‘Hey, whatever you do, don’t put your face on the back of the book. We don’t want to see that.’” Moore said. “So, one of the things I put on the back of the book was a rendering of the Gem City Market and a photo from the Oregon District shooting.”

Dr. Edmund Moore with his daughters. They were the subject of his first book, "With a Father's Love: 52 Weekly Letters to My Beloved Daughters." CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Dr. Edmund Moore Credit: Dr. Edmund Moore

In 2020, Moore penned his first book, titled “With a Father’s Love: 52 Weekly Letters to My Beloved Daughters.” The letters featured in the book were written to Moore’s daughters after going through a divorce from their mother and his wife of 15 years. Though the letters were meant only for his daughters, he was eventually encouraged to share these intimate reflections on fatherhood.

“I wanted to let them know how much I love them, and no matter the outcome for us, their mom and dad loved them and was in their corner,” he said. “Some of the topics in the book range from life lessons and finance to faith and God, life skills, stewardship, and entrepreneurship.”

“Village Wisdom for Our Youth” and “With a Father’s Love: 52 Weekly Letters to My Beloved Daughters” can both be purchased on Amazon.