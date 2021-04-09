It’s electric! What was your favorite Dayton-area night club?

Daddy-O’s — Before this building reopened as Diamonds, it was Daddy-O’s, one of the few nightspots that catered to Gen X in the ’90s.

Georgio’s — It being attached to a hotel meant that the clientele and the club were “grown and sexy.” No worries about fights or drama here.

People line up to get inside Hammerjax night club located at 114 E. Fourth St in Dayton in 2006. FILE/RON ALVEY Credit: Ron Alvey Credit: Ron Alvey

The Yellow Rose Nightclub — The country and western spot had a killer college/Top 40 music night on Thursdays back in the day.

South Beach — For a few years, arguably the best place to dance in the Miami Valley.

Frogs Nightclub — Took the title from the L.A. Lounge as the best urban nightclub in the area.

Hammerjax — In its prime, a club that did an excellent job of creating a Vegas-lite atmosphere.

Julia’s Nite Club — Currently, the premier place to party if you’re 35 and up.

Yeah, that list is long. And, my brain cells are still intact and my liver continues to function. The list speaks to how fun those night spots were, and some (Julia’s) still are.

Going out with your friends on the weekends is a very American thing to do, and, at times necessary. In the COVID age, it’s not practical to rove the town as it once was, but, in time, we as a collective will go back out, order a nice beverage at some Dayton-area nightspot, and raise a glass to the return of typical civilization.

And then, go on to do the Electric Slide.

