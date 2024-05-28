It’s National Hamburger Day: Here’s where to find a deal

Burger King is having a week of deals: Today, customers can get a free hamburger with any purchase of 70 cents or more. On Wednesday, customers who spend 70 cents or more can get a free Croissan’wich. Thursday’s deal is a free medium soft drink after spending 70 cents or more, on Friday it’s a free cheeseburger, Saturday’s offer is a free birthday pie slice, on Sunday customers can get an original crispy chicken sandwich — and the deals spill into Monday with a free Whopper Jr.

At Arby’s, customers who are rewards members will get 50% off any burger, but it must be ordered digitally.

Even Buffalo Wild Wings has a hamburger deal: New and current members of the Blazin’ Rewards program can do a buy-one, get-one free deal today for dine-in, take out and delivery.

Wendy’s National Hamburger Day special runs today through Sunday and is a 1-cent junior bacon cheeseburger with any purchase. (Side note: Wendy’s currently has a limited edition Orange Dreamsicle Frosty for sale ... enjoy!)

For those who prefer BurgerFi, purchasing a Coca-Cola Freestyle drink will get customers a BurgerFi Burger for $3 at participating locations, dine-in only. The chain is calling it a National Hamburger Day Pop Up.

Wahlburgers has 50% off any Brother’s Choice Burgers today. And at Smashburger restaurants, customers can get $5 classic single Smashburgers all day today at participating locations. To order and get this deal in the app or on the website, the code to use is CLASSIC24.

From now through June 2, Dairy Queen rewards members who buy a Signature Stackburger can get a second for 99 cents at participating locations.