JUST IN: Masquerage — Dayton’s ‘party of parties’ — announces 2021 theme

Masquerage will return in-person for 2021. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Lifestyles | 1 hour ago
By Lisa Powell

Dayton’s “Party of Parties for a Cause,” Masquerage, is back in-person this year and announced “Satellites and Stardust” will be the 2021 theme.

The theme was released via video today, June 9, in a spoof of a news broadcast instead of the usual theme release party.

Masquerage 2021 will be held Oct. 16. at the 804 Building, 804 E. Monument Ave. in downtown Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at the 804 Building, 804 E. Monument Ave. in downtown Dayton.

Masquerage — a bewitching night of music, dancing and dazzling costumes — went virtual last year due to the pandemic.

“Since its inception, Masquerage has raised critical funding for Equitas Health’s life saving work in the Dayton community. This year’s event, on October 16th, will be one of the largest ever, raising money for HIV Prevention & Education work in the Miami Valley,” event organizers said in a release. “We know everyone missed the party in 2020, and we are so excited to bring that party back to Dayton this fall.”

Masquerage 2021 will be held Oct. 16. at the 804 Building, 804 E. Monument Ave. in downtown Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Since Masquerage’s inception in 2002, it has helped raise awareness and more than $1,250,000 for Equitas Health.

More information and ticket purchase can be found here. General admission tickets are $50 per person and Red Ribbon Lounge tickets are $100 per person.

