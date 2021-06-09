JUST IN: Masquerage — Dayton’s ‘party of parties’ — announces 2021 theme

“Since its inception, Masquerage has raised critical funding for Equitas Health’s life saving work in the Dayton community. This year’s event, on October 16th, will be one of the largest ever, raising money for HIV Prevention & Education work in the Miami Valley,” event organizers said in a release. “We know everyone missed the party in 2020, and we are so excited to bring that party back to Dayton this fall.”

Masquerage 2021 will be held Oct. 16. at the 804 Building, 804 E. Monument Ave. in downtown Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Since Masquerage’s inception in 2002, it has helped raise awareness and more than $1,250,000 for Equitas Health.

More information and ticket purchase can be found here. General admission tickets are $50 per person and Red Ribbon Lounge tickets are $100 per person.