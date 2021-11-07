Kids in New Directions need items for inner-city youth

Honchel says the group builds a foundation in Christianity through education and life experiences that encourage the young people to change the world for good. “KIND feeds the mind, body and soul, guiding young people through the love of God, academics, life skills, health and exercise,” says Honchel.

Here’s how it works: The organization offers an afterschool program from September to May and a summer program from June to August, both four days per week. Transportation is provided to and from the program. Students are divided into age groups and attend classes that focus on the Bible, reading, and social-emotional learning. Students learn to use technology and also receive homework help from volunteers. Classes are taught by degreed teachers and the student to teacher ratio is approximately 9:1, allowing for high-quality, individualized support.

“Every time a student comes to KIND, they receive a healthy snack and a hot, nutritious meal.,” explains Honchel. “Each week, the families also take home a box of non-perishable food. Students begin each day with 30 minutes of recess and teachers build active movement into many of their class lessons, utilizing our outdoor classroom. We prioritize nature-based activities such as hiking and gardening. KIND hosts special weekend events, including author readings, yoga classes, dance lessons, career days, clothing distributions, and much more.”

As needed, KIND connects families to community resources and also helps students enroll in extracurricular activities like soccer, gymnastics, and art – making the referral, paying registration fees, and helping with the initial transportation.

Partners in the project include Dayton Public Schools, the Summer & Afterschool Collaborative, Memorial United Church, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Foodbank Dayton, Let’s Feed Miami Valley, Day Yoga Studio, Funk Lab Dance, the Life Enrichment Center, Dayton Metro Library, the Dayton Masonic Lodge #147, Athletes in Action, Shoes for the Shoeless, and more.

Here’s what they need:

For safety:

Antimicrobial hand soap

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Cloth masks (child & youth size)

Students are awarded KIND Ca$h to recognize great attendance, behavior, and performance. That currency can be exchanged for prizes from the KIND Store! “So, donations of the following can help us restock our supplies and motivate the children to earn KIND Ca$h,” says Honchel.

Popits

Takis

Hot Wheels cars

LOL Surprise! Dolls

Puffer/Koosh Balls

Art supplies

KIND is located at 2338 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. Items can be dropped off from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have questions, contact (937) 938-1991. Pick-up can sometimes be arranged. The organization’s website also has links to donate through PayPal or the Dayton Foundation. https://www.kinddayton.org/

Other Ways to Help:

The organization is always in need of volunteers, both during the school year and during the summer. Volunteers do everything from providing homework help or individual tutoring in reading, writing or math to leading Bible lessons or helping with art projects and games. They also help serve dinner and arrange special activities. They serve as guest instructors for special events. During the summer, volunteers are needed to help monitor recess, join kids’ games, serve meals or serve as field trip chaperones.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.