Kings Island to hire more than 5,000 for upcoming season

Each of the park’s departments will have tables set up for potential hires that will have current staff and information about the job. Throughout the rest of the week, Kings Island will be visiting high schools and recreation centers in the Cincinnati area.

Explore Track for new roller coaster delivered to Kings Island

Open jobs include merchandise vendors, security, lifeguards and ride operators. Employees must be at least 16 years old. Pay for these positions range between $14-$17 per hour depending on the position and prior experience.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Employees at the park are eligible for perks and benefits, including free meals, discounts and access to any Cedar Fair park.

“We are looking for individuals who want to create great experiences for guests visiting Kings Island,” said Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager. “A seasonal job at the park offers competitive wages and perks you won’t find anywhere else. It is perfect for anyone who is looking for supplemental income in the summer, like students, teachers or retirees.”

Those interested in employment may visit jobs.cedarfair.com/en/ki-hiring-week.