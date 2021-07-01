Learning Tree Farm offering 300 free passes to families

The free passes, donated to Learning Tree Farm in a grant from PNC, cover entire immediate families for one year of unlimited drop-in visits.

Learning Tree Farm was founded in 1973 by elementary school teachers Sally Keyes and Jean Ryan with the intention to connect children from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds to nature. Nearly half a century later, Learning Tree Farm has provided nature-based educational programs for 130 schools and thousands of families across the Miami Valley.