Lineup changes lead to new sonic territories for Cricketbows

“And, unlike Spotify and similar services, most of the money exchanged stays in the band’s hands,” he said. “With the sale of one single download on Bandcamp, we make as much as we make for like a million plays on the big streaming services. This will buy us guitar strings and gear to make more music.”

Like Cricketbows’ killer 2021 album, “Raised On Rock And Roll,” the new songs will eventually be on the major streaming services. What seems like the biggest change, the addition of Presley Wells on bass and other instruments, was an inevitable occurrence.

“I’ve been making sounds on Cricketbows songs since the very beginning,” she said Presley. “I played a lot of little stuff on the last album too, but now I’m old enough to commit to being in it full time. It’s a lot of fun writing and recording with my Dad and Aarika. My mom, Michelle, and my little sister, Lilly, have been getting involved in these recording sessions too. Lilly plays the violin on another song.”

In other recent Cricketbows’ news, “All the Way Down” from the 2015 album, “Diamonds,” was recently featured on the soundtrack for “40-Love.” The comedy from director Fred Wolf (“The House Bunny,” “Joe Dirt 2″) features Patrick Warburton, Chris Kattan and Colin Quinn.

Artist info: cricketbows.bandcamp.com.