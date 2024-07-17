LIST: Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest winners 2024

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest has hot competition from restaurants and food trucks since it launched the event in 2000.

Last year the People’s Choice Award for “Best Damn Wing” was given to Archer’s Tavern, which beat out Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia. It was a huge upset with Nick’s taking home the top prize since at this event since its inception. Nick’s once again was crowned victorious by the crowd which numbered more than 10,000 throughout the day.