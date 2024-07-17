LIST: Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest winners 2024

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest has hot competition from restaurants and food trucks since it launched the event in 2000.
Last year the People’s Choice Award for “Best Damn Wing” was given to Archer’s Tavern, which beat out Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia. It was a huge upset with Nick’s taking home the top prize since at this event since its inception. Nick’s once again was crowned victorious by the crowd which numbered more than 10,000 throughout the day.
The July 13 event saw 14 restaurants and food trucks roll into Lincoln Park at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering to tempt wing lovers from across the Miami Valley hungry with sauced and rubbed drummies and wings.
Here’s a look at other wing winners from a panel of judges:
- Best Wing: Pies and Pints Pizzeria at The Greene
- Best Sauce: The Smoqehouse for their Orange Chipotle Sauce
- Best Boneless: Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering for their Garlic Parmesan Boneless Wing
- Best Side: Phat and Rich DYT with their fried street corn rolled in chipotle sauce and Cotija cheese and cilantro
- Best Dessert: Rolling Indulgence for their Key Lime Pie Milkshake
- Hottest Wing: Side Chick Waffles
- Best Decorated Booth: Nick’s Restaurant
