Local businesses team up to create candle to raise money for domestic-abuse victims

Salon Noir has embarked upon another intriguing collaboration for a good cause.
Salon Noir has partnered with the Artemis Center, Dayton Real Estate Crush and beck + call to raise awareness and money for domestic violence victims. On Saturday, Feb. 27, beck + call will be hosting an event to debut NOIR Crush, a candle created by Amber Bromer of Salon Noir and Elizabeth Cooper, the owner of Dayton Real Estate Crush.
“Elizabeth Cooper, the owner of Dayton Real Estate Crush, is one of my best friends,” said Amber Bromer, the owner of Salon Noir. “Salon Noir has had candles in the past, but it was her brilliant idea to merge our brands together for charity.”
The NOIR Crush candle launch event, taking place between 2-6 p.m., will also include prize giveaways, raffles and a chance for one lucky customer to win a large goody basket.
The NOIR Crush candle is a “blissful blend” of its sweet lemongrass and rosemary top notes, juniper berry middle notes and patchouli and jasmine base notes. This blend of scents is designed to relax the body and “awaken the spirit,” its creators say.
Each candle is $20, and all proceeds from the sale of the candles will go to the Artemis Center, an organization and center that empowers survivors of domestic violence to make decisions that keep them safe.
Those who cannot attend the event at beck + call can still purchase a candle by visiting Salon Noir’s website. Donations can also be made directly to the Artemis Center by heading to their website.
WANT TO GO?
What: NOIR Crush launch and charity event
Where: beck + call, 504 E. Fifth St., Dayton
When: Saturday, Feb. 27 from 2-6 p.m.