X

Local businesses team up to create candle to raise money for domestic-abuse victims

Salon Noir has teamed up with Dayton Real Estate Crush to create the NOIR Crush candle. All of the proceeds from the candle will benefit the Artemis Center.
Salon Noir has teamed up with Dayton Real Estate Crush to create the NOIR Crush candle. All of the proceeds from the candle will benefit the Artemis Center. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Amber Bromer

Credit: Amber Bromer

Events | 1 hour ago
By Ashley Moor

Salon Noir has embarked upon another intriguing collaboration for a good cause.

Salon Noir has partnered with the Artemis Center, Dayton Real Estate Crush and beck + call to raise awareness and money for domestic violence victims. On Saturday, Feb. 27, beck + call will be hosting an event to debut NOIR Crush, a candle created by Amber Bromer of Salon Noir and Elizabeth Cooper, the owner of Dayton Real Estate Crush.

ExploreLocal salon teams up with Toxic Brew Company to create decadent chocolate porter

“Elizabeth Cooper, the owner of Dayton Real Estate Crush, is one of my best friends,” said Amber Bromer, the owner of Salon Noir. “Salon Noir has had candles in the past, but it was her brilliant idea to merge our brands together for charity.”

The NOIR Crush candle launch event, taking place between 2-6 p.m., will also include prize giveaways, raffles and a chance for one lucky customer to win a large goody basket.

ExploreJUST IN: Fox’s Pizza Den to re-enter the Dayton market, starting this spring in Englewood

The NOIR Crush candle is a “blissful blend” of its sweet lemongrass and rosemary top notes, juniper berry middle notes and patchouli and jasmine base notes. This blend of scents is designed to relax the body and “awaken the spirit,” its creators say.

Each candle is $20, and all proceeds from the sale of the candles will go to the Artemis Center, an organization and center that empowers survivors of domestic violence to make decisions that keep them safe.

ExploreMobile market offering free food to resume monthly stops at CSU

Those who cannot attend the event at beck + call can still purchase a candle by visiting Salon Noir’s website. Donations can also be made directly to the Artemis Center by heading to their website.

WANT TO GO?

What: NOIR Crush launch and charity event

Where: beck + call, 504 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: Saturday, Feb. 27 from 2-6 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.