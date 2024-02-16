Ludacris coming to Fraze Pavilion this summer

He has also appeared in such films as “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Crash” and “Hustle & Flow,” and was among the producers of the 2023 Broadway musical “How to Dance in Ohio.” He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

His 8 p.m. concert will feature special guest DJ Infamous.

Tickets are priced at $45.50-$70 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Ticket prices increase $5 on day of show.

For tickets or more information, visit fraze.com.