Ludacris coming to Fraze Pavilion this summer

Grammy Award-winning rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will perform at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion on Thursday, July 18.
Appearing earlier this week in the Super Bowl Halftime Show starring Usher, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide. His hit singles include “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.” His Grammy victories: “Yeah!” for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (with Usher and Lil Jon); “Money Maker” for Best Rap Song; and “Release Therapy” for Best Rap Album.
He has also appeared in such films as “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Crash” and “Hustle & Flow,” and was among the producers of the 2023 Broadway musical “How to Dance in Ohio.” He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.
His 8 p.m. concert will feature special guest DJ Infamous.
Tickets are priced at $45.50-$70 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Ticket prices increase $5 on day of show.
For tickets or more information, visit fraze.com.
