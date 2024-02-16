BreakingNews
Ludacris coming to Fraze Pavilion this summer

Ludacris coming to Fraze Pavilion this summer

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Lifestyles
By
6 minutes ago
X

Grammy Award-winning rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will perform at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion on Thursday, July 18.

Appearing earlier this week in the Super Bowl Halftime Show starring Usher, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide. His hit singles include “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.” His Grammy victories: “Yeah!” for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (with Usher and Lil Jon); “Money Maker” for Best Rap Song; and “Release Therapy” for Best Rap Album.

He has also appeared in such films as “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Crash” and “Hustle & Flow,” and was among the producers of the 2023 Broadway musical “How to Dance in Ohio.” He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

Explore10 things to do this weekend in Dayton

His 8 p.m. concert will feature special guest DJ Infamous.

Tickets are priced at $45.50-$70 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Ticket prices increase $5 on day of show.

ExploreDayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2024-25 season: ‘South Pacific,’ ‘Aida,’ ‘Elf’ and more

For tickets or more information, visit fraze.com.

In Other News
1
Dayton Fish Fry Guide 2024
2
10 things to do this weekend in Dayton
3
New School of Rock franchise in Beavercreek invited public to check it...
4
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2024-25 season: ‘South Pacific,’...
5
WSU student expanding international resume, has visited 65 countries on...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top