MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Beavercreek Women’s League helps victims of domestic violence

It all began with a small group of women concerned about traffic safety. The Beavercreek Women’s League (BWL) was founded in 1969 and has grown over the years to include women of all ages and backgrounds. Members include small business owners, elected representatives, corporate managers, educators, military veterans/spouses and nearly every other demographic in the community.

“Our mission is to empower women and enrich our Beavercreek community, through friendship and service,” explains Pat Barton, who handles BWL technology. “Over the years BWL has raised funds to offer Beavercreek High School seniors over $160,000 in scholarships as well as $104,000 in funds for adult Greene County women who are non-traditional students returning to school to further their education. BWL also seeks annual applications from community organizations seeking consideration for grant money that, through their good work, enhance the Beavercreek community.”

She says part of the non-profit organization’s long-standing outreach has been the ‘Nesting Cupboard’ team’s efforts to comfort those experiencing illness or transition in their lives. “BWL has chosen, for the past three years, to help meet the needs of those families served by Greene County’s Family Violence Prevention Center, now known as Violence Free Futures(VFF),” says Barton. “Members each month donate items that are in special need by the VFF organization.”

The Violence Free Future organization has been serving Greene County domestic violence victims and their families since 1979. In the initial years, the goal was to help victims of domestic violence achieve safety and establish personal power away from an abusive partner. “We have grown dramatically over the years to include advocacy on many levels for domestic and sexual violence victims,” says community relations coordinator Harmony Thoma.” We are present on college campuses, high schools and middle schools providing prevention and intervention services. We collaborate with law enforcement to provide safety planning and referrals to victims. We have continued to house victims in our 32-bed shelter and provide all the basic needs as well as case management and counseling support. We are a certified rape crisis center and stand alongside survivors of sexual assault. "

Becka Perales, BWL President, says she is so grateful that Beavercreek Women’s League has such engaged and active members who understand the importance of the work the Violence Free Futures Organization does in the community. In 2022, BWL provided over 8000 items to support the VFF organization. “This assistance meets two of the BWL’s focus areas: lift up Women in Transition and enrich our community,” says Perales.

Here’s what VFF needs:

Deodorant

HE Laundry Detergent

Shampoo and Conditioner

Hair Brushes

Tampons

Card and Board Games

Commercial Mop Handles & Bucket

Journals/Pens

Fidget Toys

Dog Muzzles – All Sizes

Thundershirts – All Sizes

Cat Litter

Monthly Planners

Sunshine Buckets – Cleaning buckets with basic cleaning supplies

Donations can be dropped off from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cusack Law Office LLC, Suite D, 1195 Meadow Bridge, Beavercreek. There is a large blue barrel at the front door.

VVF’s link to donate directly: www.violencefreefutures.org .

Other ways to help:

Watch for and join in Beavercreek Women’s League program events each month September through May at beavercreekwomensleague.org.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.