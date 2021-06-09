Make a difference: Crayons to Classrooms needs art supplies

Volunteers from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base organize school supplies on Feb. 26 at Crayons to Classrooms. Crayons to Classrooms helps provide free educational supplies for teachers. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Why there will be an even greater need for next year

Looking ahead to the 2021-2022 school year, Rubenstein says students will need their own personal set of supplies to avoid spread of germs, creating an even greater need for core supplies in the classroom. “Crayons to Classrooms is determined to respond, but needs support from the community to keep the shelves of their teacher resource center stocked,” he says.

The following items are those most needed at this time:

Markers

1 subject 70-count spiral notebooks

#2 pencils

24-count crayons

Glue sticks

Colored pencils

You can drop donations off at Crayons to Classroom from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 1750 Woodman Drive, Dayton, Ohio, 45420. The store is adjacent to the Goodwill Outlet Store. Financial donations may be sent to this address or you can visit the organization’s website, dc2c.org.

Other ways to help

In preparation for back-to-school time, Crayons to Classrooms will be hosting a Stuff the Bus supply drive and fundraiser starting July 1, 2021. Businesses, organizations, and individuals can host onsite supply drives or utilize their networks to raise funds for most needed supplies. For more information about DC2C, please check out the website.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Amy Kopp, fund development manager, by calling (937) 528-6403 or via email at a.kopp@dc2c.org.

