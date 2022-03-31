MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Crayons to Classrooms needs supplies

A new look!

Crayons to Classrooms has a new logo.: “The two halves of a large C constructed from cylindrical shapes pay a subtle homage to the two crayons in our previous logo,” explains Amy Kopp, fund development manager. “They are symbolic of caregiving hands coming together in service of a child. The motion of these shapes speaks to our unique ability to work hand in hand with suppliers and educators to ensure that students in need are equipped with the essential supplies they need for success.”

Here’s what they need:

On National Crayon Day, businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to host supply drives or utilize their networks to raise funds for most needed supplies including:

Colored pencils

Marker Pack, 10 count

1 subject -70 count spiral notebooks

#2 pencils

24-count crayons

Glue sticks

Supplies can be donated from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Crayons to Classrooms, 1750 Woodman Drive, Dayton. The store is adjacent to the Goodwill Outlet Store. If you are interested in making a monetary donation, you can send a check to this address or donate online by visiting the organization’s website, www.crayonstoclassrooms.org. For every dollar received, Crayons to Classrooms distributes more than $7 in classroom supplies.

If you have any questions, reach out to Amy Kopp by calling 937-528-6403 or via email at a.kopp@crayonstoclassrooms.org.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.