MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Crayons to Classrooms needs supplies

Today is National Crayon Day! What better time to highlight the wonderful local organization that since 2008 has been providing crayons and other needed school supplies to area students who cannot otherwise afford them.
The mission is to help students learn by giving them the supplies necessary for academic success at no cost to their teachers, families, or schools. The free store run by the organization is open to teachers from under-funded preK-12 schools that serve students living in poverty in the Greater Dayton area.
For a school to be eligible for Crayons to Classrooms’ services, 60 percent or more of the enrollment must receive free or reduced-price meals via the National School Lunch Program. Teachers in these schools are invited to “shop” twice during the school year, once per semester, at no cost to them, their schools, or their students and their families. During the 2021-2022 school year, Crayons to Classrooms served 118 high-need schools.
“The harsh reality is that, most days, I’m providing pencils, notebooks, highlighters, and other supplies needed for basic school work in my classroom,” says fourth grade teacher Rachel Blanks.” It’s difficult to teach lessons that require these supplies when many students don’t have them. Supplies from Crayons to Classrooms means my students don’t feel burdened by their families’ inability to provide the required supplies.” In a recent Kids In Need Foundation survey, 96 percent of teachers reported that access to free school supplies supported a more equal learning environment in their classroom.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vital importance of education and the inequities that exist for low-income students. “There is a disparity in access to the resources needed for all children to be academically successful,” says Crayons to Classrooms executive director Steve Rubenstein.” Our work strives to lessen the ‘Opportunity Gap’ – the long-existing divide that has become even more prominent during the pandemic this past year,” Crayons to Classrooms has a new logo, but the mission remains unchanged. The new logo is designed to represent the partnership Crayons to Classrooms has with corporations and teachers who together have a central focus on student success.
A new look!
Crayons to Classrooms has a new logo.: “The two halves of a large C constructed from cylindrical shapes pay a subtle homage to the two crayons in our previous logo,” explains Amy Kopp, fund development manager. “They are symbolic of caregiving hands coming together in service of a child. The motion of these shapes speaks to our unique ability to work hand in hand with suppliers and educators to ensure that students in need are equipped with the essential supplies they need for success.”
Here’s what they need:
On National Crayon Day, businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to host supply drives or utilize their networks to raise funds for most needed supplies including:
- Colored pencils
- Marker Pack, 10 count
- 1 subject -70 count spiral notebooks
- #2 pencils
- 24-count crayons
- Glue sticks
Supplies can be donated from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Crayons to Classrooms, 1750 Woodman Drive, Dayton. The store is adjacent to the Goodwill Outlet Store. If you are interested in making a monetary donation, you can send a check to this address or donate online by visiting the organization’s website, www.crayonstoclassrooms.org. For every dollar received, Crayons to Classrooms distributes more than $7 in classroom supplies.
If you have any questions, reach out to Amy Kopp by calling 937-528-6403 or via email at a.kopp@crayonstoclassrooms.org.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.
Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
About the Author