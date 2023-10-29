MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Dayton Autism Society can use our help

The Dayton Autism Society provides free monthly outings, activities and support for individuals with autism and their families in a sensory-friendly environment.

Supported by the Brighter Tomorrow Foundation, the non-profit organization is made up of a board of volunteers that includes parents, family members, professionals and other interested folks. The group serves an estimated 4,000 families residing in Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Darke and Preble counties. Its mission is to advocate for support and educate families living with autism.

The society also hosts special events in and around the Miami Valley including bowling, swimming, teen/adult events and more. Its largest fundraiser is an April 5K Walk/Run/Resource Fair. Other activities include a family picnic and Christmas Holiday party designed to be sensory-friendly and accessible to all.

The group also provides grant assistance to individuals — both children and adults — with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Families may apply for a $250 grant to help pay for therapy, adaptive equipment, or services related to their diagnosis.

President Elizabeth Redmon says her group has also provided direct education to local churches and elementary school classrooms in an attempt to teach others how to be welcoming and friendly to someone with autism. Vice President LaShell Dauterman has conducted presentations as well. “One group that I especially enjoy visiting is the Peace Officer class at the Greene County Career Center,” she says. “Being able to help future law enforcement officers learn how to interact with individuals on the spectrum ensures that people will remain safe and empathetic toward the challenges individuals diagnosed with ASD face.”

“We are still bouncing back from the pandemic and getting families engaged with our society,” says Redmon. “We’re excited to see more families from our community getting involved and coming out to our events.”

Vaccine education is new project

The organization’s newest venture is the Vaccine Education Initiative, a collaboration between the National Autism Society and the Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative. The goal is to increase access and uptake of vaccines for those with Autism and other disabilities. The focus is on the aging, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color), Hispanic, LGBTQIA and rural populations.

The local organization was awarded a $30,000 grant to pilot this program in the area and is one of two Autism Society affiliates promoting this program in Ohio. DAS is looking to partner with pharmacies and medical facilities to offer sensory-friendly vaccine experiences with the use of a sensory kit, social story, and communication board to help facilitate the process. Interested organizations can reach out to DAS via their website by clicking on the link under “Vaccine Education Initiative.”

Here’s what they need:

Calming fidget toys

Sensory chew handheld toys

Playdough

Building blocks/stackable toys/LEGO’s sensory/knobby balls

Holiday-themed craft kits (to use at events)

Gift cards of any value that can be given out to families

Children’s books, including gently used

Basketballs, footballs, other sports equipment

Event tickets and passes for skating, bowling, movies

Small art kits

Your donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Miami Valley Regional Center, 4801 Springfield St., Dayton, 45431. If you have bulk items that you’d like to have picked up, call 937-815-4986 or email asadayton@gmail.com.

There’s also a donation link on the website at www.autismsocietyofdayton.org. You can also follow DAS on Facebook, Twitter (@asadayton), or Instagram (@dasoh937).

Other ways to help:

Redmon says her organization is always looking for new volunteers and board members. You can serve as buddies at events, work the concession stands at the Dayton Dragons game and support other organizations around the area. DAS is working to become certified to give the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

For more information: contact www.autismsocietyofdayton.org.

