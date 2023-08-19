MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Dayton Diaper Depot needs your help

Dayton Diaper Depot is a local organization dedicated to alleviating the diaper crisis in Dayton and surrounding areas. Their motto: “Building Better Futures From the Bottom Up”.

Mary Beth Thomas, volunteer coordinator for the group, says the mission is “For every baby’s cry to be met with a clean diaper and help every parent to be equipped to fully participate in life no matter what.” The mission: “To improve the community’s social, economic, and health outcomes by providing access to basic hygiene products for those who need them most.”

Sobering statistics

According to the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) Diaper Check 2023, 47 percent of families reported diaper needs. That statistic was up from a 2010 investigation that put the statistic at 33 percent. Sadly, this ongoing need forces families to cut back on other essentials. Twenty-eight percent said they skipped meals and a quarter of the families had to miss work or school because they did not have adequate diapers to drop their children off at daycare.

Many of us don’t realize that Federal Assistance Programs such as SNAP and WIC are nutrition programs and do not help with purchasing diapers. The only program that can be used for diapers is Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), which also has to cover expenses such as heat, electric and water bills, rent, clothing, and transportation. Only 23 percent of families living below the Federal Poverty level receive TANF.

In April 2021, a group of women joined together to address the heartbreaking diaper need. “Once you understand the need, you just have to do something,” says Maggie Schneemann, a Washington Twp. mother and grandmother who serves as the group’s executive director. Other founders include Jenni Berreth, Doris Bonomini and a few others.

In the beginning, Dayton Diaper Depot distributed diapers to young mothers in several Dayton Public Schools so that their babies could stay in day care and they could continue their education. Every Monday, the mothers would receive 15 diapers to help during the school day. Statistics proved that attendance went up 10 percent for those mothers because they were secure in knowing their babies had ample diapers while they attended classes.

Dayton Diaper Depot has since grown and expanded to eight local high schools, several health organizations and food banks. Xenia Fish Food Pantry, Fairborn Food Pantry and House of Bread are a few of the food banks involved. Good Neighbor House, Greater Dayton Health Clinics and Dayton Children’s Partners for Kids are some of the health organizations that distribute diapers. There are diaper closets in Springfield, Mad River and Bellbrook as well.

For a more complete list of the Community Agencies served. visit Dayton Diaper Depot’s website at www.daytondiaperdepot.org.

Here’s what they need:

Diapers of all sizes

Pull-ups in all sizes

Diaper wipes.

Your donations can be dropped off anytime in the barrels outside at Jacquie’s Hair Salon at 4085 Marshall Road in Kettering.

Other ways to help:

Dayton Diaper Depot is having a fundraiser at the Dayton Dragons game on Saturday, Sept. 9. Tickets are $14; $7 gets returned to DDD. To purchase the tickets go to: https://fevogm.com/Daytondiaper3.

If you would like to hold a diaper drive, would like to donate, or would like to volunteer, please see the website: www.daytondiaperdept.org for more information.

Dayton Diaper Depot is always looking for high schools that want to help their young mothers, as well as partner agencies who would like to help distribute diapers.

A Community Diaper Drive is being planned for Spring of 2024. Several organizations will be participating. More information will be on the Dayton Diaper Depot website.

Can your organization use a new walker?

Sharon Newman of Clayton writes to say she reads “Make a Difference” every week and can’t believe the countless places that need donations and volunteers. “We have a new bariatric sized walker that we cannot use, and wondered if you could suggest the best place to donate,” she says.

Readers, let me know if your organization could make use of this walker.

