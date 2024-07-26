MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Deployed service members need our support

The mission is “to encourage and support military heroes and each other while providing encouragement and a touch of home to those who sacrifice so much for our freedom.”

“We gather weekly to send care packages overseas to deployed service members,” said the organization’s media outreach coordinator Jeannine Dennehy. “Our efforts rely heavily on the generosity of our community and right now we are experiencing a significant shortfall in donations. This gap in resources means that we may not be able to send as many care packages or provide the level of support our troops deserve.”

Dennehy said care packages from home represent much more than just a box of supplies.

“They are a lifeline of morale and a reminder that their sacrifices are recognized and appreciated.”

Dennehy’s son, Sgt. Isaac Dennehy, is a case in point. He was recently deployed to the Middle East with his unit based out of Fort Drum, NY. The local chapter helped support his platoon throughout the deployment.

“Blue Star Mothers helped make our deployment bearable,” he said. “The packages reminded us all that we are not unheard and unseen. It’s a much-needed comfort when you’re stuck without a lot of support on a base in a foreign land and away from everything you know. Our deployment seemed to have flown by due to a great increase in morale and motivation in our ranks because of the support of Blue Star Mothers Miami Valley. Thank you for sending a little bit of comfort from home to us, the members of 1st Plt Marauders.”

Here’s what they can use:

Sunscreen

Toothpaste

Individual package toothbrushes

Men’s and women’s body wash

Shampoo

Conditioner

Non aerosol deodorant for men and women

Individually wrapped snacks

Chapstick

Heartfelt letters, notes and cards are also appreciated

Your donations can be dropped off at the chapter troop center located at 6661 Clyo Road, Centerville from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

Other ways to help

Membership applications and care package referrals are available on the website or at the troop center. You don’t have to be a mother to join the organization. The group also recognizes associate members: Blue Star Dads, other family members, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

Volunteers are always needed to help pack and organize care packages. “This is a wonderful opportunity for families, groups, and individuals to come together and make a tangible difference,” said Dennehy.

To donate funds, visit https://bluestarmothersdayton.com. Checks can be made out to Blue Star Mothers Chapter 3 and sent to Blue Star Mothers Ch. 3 P.O. Box 29722 Kettering, OH 45429.

For more information or to get involved, reach out to 2ndVP@bluestarmothersdayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.