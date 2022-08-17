MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Donate diapers for families in need

Hannah’s Treasure Chest is hosting a “Dollars4Diapers” diaper drive through Sept. 1. The goal is to receive at least 4,570 diaper donations, which reflects the number of children under five living in poverty in Dayton.

You can donate diapers sizes Preemie to 7 as well as Pull-Ups. Open packages of diapers are welcome too.

Diapers can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Hannah’s Treasure Chest, 124 Westpark Road in Centerville.

Anyone who donates at least five diapers will receive a $5 gift card to Shop Hannah’s, a thrift store open to the public that carries overstock items and raises funds for the organization. Shop Hannah’s store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. The shop is located on the south side of the building.

Other ways to help:

Attend Hannah’s Treasure Chest Bunco fundraising event on Oct. 1. For details, visit bit.ly/Bunco2022

Hold a donation drive for diapers, hygiene items, socks or underwear for the organization.

Make a monetary contribution at bit.ly/HTCgiving

Donate items from the organization’s wish list: bit.ly/AmazonWishesHTC

Become a volunteer. Email Marie at volunteer@hannahstreasure.org

For more information on Hannah’s Treasure Chest, call 937-438-5039 or visit www.hannahstreasure.org or facebook.com/HannahsTreasureChest.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.