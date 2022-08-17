MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Donate diapers for families in need

Hannah’s Treasure Chest enriches the lives of children in need by providing care packages of clothes, shoes, books, safety equipment and hygiene items.
The organization’s development director Kelly Kempton says one in three American mothers have a hard time providing diapers for their babies, a situation that is exacerbated in Dayton, where 40 percent of children live in poverty according to census.gov.
The nonprofit has been attempting to alleviate this burden since 2001 by providing diapers and other essential items at no cost to local families in need. “We do this by collaborating with 75 partners throughout Southwest Ohio who submit care package requests based on the needs of the families,” Kempton explains.
She says Hannah’s Treasure Chest diaper bank is the largest certified diaper bank in the area. ”We distributed 182,900 diapers in 2021 to families struggling with diaper needs. This year we have already distributed about 187,500, which is a 52 percent increase compared to the same time last year. It is a challenge to keep up with this increase in diaper needs in the Dayton area, and we are excited to offer the community the opportunity to support babies’ health and well-being and reduce stress on local families experiencing poverty.”
Here’s how our readers can help:
Hannah’s Treasure Chest is hosting a “Dollars4Diapers” diaper drive through Sept. 1. The goal is to receive at least 4,570 diaper donations, which reflects the number of children under five living in poverty in Dayton.
You can donate diapers sizes Preemie to 7 as well as Pull-Ups. Open packages of diapers are welcome too.
Diapers can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Hannah’s Treasure Chest, 124 Westpark Road in Centerville.
Anyone who donates at least five diapers will receive a $5 gift card to Shop Hannah’s, a thrift store open to the public that carries overstock items and raises funds for the organization. Shop Hannah’s store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. The shop is located on the south side of the building.
Other ways to help:
- Attend Hannah’s Treasure Chest Bunco fundraising event on Oct. 1. For details, visit bit.ly/Bunco2022
- Hold a donation drive for diapers, hygiene items, socks or underwear for the organization.
- Make a monetary contribution at bit.ly/HTCgiving
- Donate items from the organization’s wish list: bit.ly/AmazonWishesHTC
- Become a volunteer. Email Marie at volunteer@hannahstreasure.org
For more information on Hannah’s Treasure Chest, call 937-438-5039 or visit www.hannahstreasure.org or facebook.com/HannahsTreasureChest.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.
Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
About the Author