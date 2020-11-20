Make a difference: FLOC needs games, toys for children this holiday season

The nonprofit organization now serves more than 6,000 children in southern Ohio who are neglected, abused, in foster care, or who are in need of community resources. “We are 100 percent volunteer-oriented with no paid staff; any and all monies coming to us go directly to the dear children we are lucky enough to serve,” says Mann.

Due to COVID-19, she says, the organization is unable to serve the larger population this year and will be working with Montgomery County Children Services. “Our volunteers will be very careful in social distancing, and we will be distributing these much needed bundles of toy joy to the Haines building, where caseworkers will be sure to get them to each family served,” says Mann. “We need help in providing toys!”

Sue Spiegel, FLOC organizational manager, says if she had to narrow the choice down to the most important section of the Toy Cottage, she’d request a donation of games. “We are delighted to include a game for every family,” she says. “And the best part about games is that they never go out of style.”

Here are some of the best games to donate:

Monopoly Junior

Scrabble

Simon

Operation

Candy Land

Chutes & Ladders

Life

Connect 4

Sorry

Family Feud

Apples to Apples

Twister

Clue

Other needed items:

Mittens

Hats

Scarves

New stuffed animals with tag attached

New children’s books

Monetary donations are also appreciated and can be sent to FLOC, 131 S. Ludlow St., Dayton, OH 45402

There are FLOC donation boxes at both entrances of the Talbott Tower, 118 W. First St. and 138 N. Ludlow St. in downtown Dayton. Drop-off times are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment only on Sunday.

Should any group conduct a “Game Drive” and would like to donate a large quantity of games, they can contact Sue Spiegel at Sassyspiegel@gmail.com or (937) 776-9592.

Other ways to help:

The organization’s biggest fundraiser is an annual gala, usually hosted at Doug and Beth Mann’s home. This year, due to COVID-19, the group is hosting a live auction on its website. Those interested can go to the group’s Facebook page.

More information about the organization, as well as the live auction, can be found at flocdayton.org, or you can email info@flocdayton.org.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

