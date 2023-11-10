MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Girls on the Run promotes physical, mental health

Have you heard of Girls on the Run?

The nonprofit organization, founded in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1996, is a physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls in third through eighth grades. The Dayton group was established in 2010 and has served over 9,000 girls to date.

“Locally we serve Clark, Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties,” explains executive director Kayleigh Clark. “Our organization is dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams. The mission of the organization is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.”

Each session is led by trained volunteer coaches who guide and mentor the girls. The goal, Clark says, is for girls to develop and improve competence, feel confidence in who they are, develop strength of character, respond to others and themselves with care, create positive connections with peers and adults and make a meaningful contribution to community and society.

Each team creates and executes a community project. Those projects have ranged from writing get well cards to kids at Dayton Children’s to cooking lunch for school construction workers. The girls have put on a play to raise funds for SICSA and have conducted food drives.

“It was just amazing to be a part of a group of girls that are experiencing hardships in their lives, but were still able to come together to form a team that lifts each other up and builds each other’s confidence.” notes one of the volunteer coaches.

Clark first came to Girls on the Run as a community supporter in Orlando. “My first experience was at their spring 5K, which just so happened to be my first 5K too,” she recalls. “I ran alongside Chloe, who began the run very nervous and unsure if she would be able to finish. Not only did Chloe finish, she sprinted the entire 5K and crossed the finish line with such joy and confidence. From that moment on I knew I had to be part of the GOTR family in a bigger way!”

When Clark moved back home to the Dayton area, she joined the local group. " I have been with the organization for seven years and have worked with hundreds of volunteer coaches and thousands of GOTR girls,” she says.

The registration fee for the “Girls on the Run” program is $150. Clark says scholarships are offered to every girl in need. “There is no application or proof of income required,” she adds. “We work on the honor system and 64 percent of the girls served annually are on scholarship.”

Here’s what they can use:

Markers

Pencils, pens

Poster board

Paper plates,

Index cards

Balloons

Hair bands

Scissors.

Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the organization’s office, 3731 W Alex Bell Road, West Carrollton, OH 45449

Other ways to help

The programs conclude with all participants walking or running in a celebratory 5K event. The upcoming event is slated for Saturday, Nov. 11 at Wright State University. The Dayton Fall Celebratory 5K is presented by Dayton Children's Hospital & Synchrony beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m. Register to run: www.gotrdayton.org/5k OR in-person on race day. Admission is $30. Sponsor a girl: You can also sponsor a girl by contacting: www.gotrdayton.org/donate.

Girls on the Run conducts both a fall and spring season. if you are interested in starting a team or signing your girl up to participate, contact Maeve O'Hara, Council Coordinator at maeve.ohara@girlsontherun.org. For more information visit: www.gotrdayton.org.

