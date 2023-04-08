MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Gold Heart Quilters need sewing supplies

Shina McDaniel of the Center for Adolescent Services (CAS) Montgomery County says Gold Heart Quilters provide quilts to each of their residents. “During our 28 week program, there are different milestones our residents achieve,” she explains. “One of their favorites is the 14-week mark when they earn their quilts. These quilts are theirs to keep when going home or to their next facility.”

McDaniel says the quilts are a range of different colors, designs and patterns which allow for a pop of color and a display of individuality in resident rooms. “Our youth typically put a lot of thought into which quilt they are going to pick, pouring over which ones best fit their personality,” she notes. “Our residents learn that GHQ provides these quilts as a labor of love and as an outreach. CAS youth learn that people in our community do care for them, even while being in a secure environment.”

She says their residents are always so impressed to find out these quilts are handmade for them and not just bought from a store. “Working with such organizations allows our residents to know that there are pillars in our community who support them and their rehabilitation,” says McDaniel.

As you can imagine, it takes a lot of material and thread to make these beautiful quilts. That’s where our Make a Difference readers come in.

Here’s what they need:

Sewing machine needles…80/12 size

Good quality cotton thread

Quilting rulers

Quilting cutting mats

Quilting rotary cutters

100 percent cotton fabric and 100 percent cotton muslin (new/like new, clean, yardage, not scraps)

JoAnn Fabric gift cards

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 pm Monday through Thursday at Be Hope Church, 1850 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek. You may also send an email to goldheartquilters@gmail.com. The organization will arrange pick-up if needed.

Other ways to help:

Volunteers are always needed and appreciated. Goldshot says they mostly sew but some volunteers cut fabric to make up quilt kits. Drivers are also needed to help deliver the quilts. “We find a job for anyone willing to volunteer their time,” she says. “As far as how much time a volunteer needs to give — that is totally up to that person. They can participate in the group sewing, sew at home or do a combination of both. We’re very flexible.”

Financial support. All funds go directly to purchase supplies to make the quilts — no one in Gold Heart Quilters receives any compensation. Checks can be made payable to “Gold Heart Quilters” and mailed to Gold Heart Quilters, 2075 Amy’s Ridge East, Beavercreek, OH 45434.

For more information, visit www.goldheartquilters.com or the Facebook page at Gold Heart Quilters.

