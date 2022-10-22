MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Help make the holidays brighter for our troops and veterans

Robin Bradley says our Make a Difference readers can help make heroes smile by providing the most needed supplies.

Here’s what they would like to have:

Individual packs of cookies

Individually wrapped Rice Krispy treats

Individual size fruit snacks

Tubes of nuts and trail mix

Granola bars

Slim Jims

Hot chocolate packets

Individual tubes of drink mix

Tic Tacs

Chapstick

Gum

Individually wrapped candy

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the Chapter #3 Troop Center, 6661 Clyo Rd., Centerville. To arrange another time for drop-off, email Robin Bradley at 2ndvp@bluestarmothersdayton.com . The group accepts donations all year long.

Mail donations to Blue Star Mothers #3, P.O. Box 292722, Kettering, OH 45429.

You’ll find an extensive list and a link to the organization’s Amazon Wish List on the Facebook page and website: Bluestarmothersdayton.com.

Other ways to help: The Blue Star mothers are always in need of volunteers to help pack the boxes. Write to Robin Bradley if you are interested.

