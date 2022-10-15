MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Kids in West Dayton need school supplies and more

“We believe the education and learning experiences our youth and teens receive at Club are an extension of what happens in the classroom,” explains Allen. “Our world is full of possibilities, and it’s our responsibility to provide a safe environment where they can explore and develop their abilities.”

Youngsters also have access to on-site mental and behavioral health support with a licensed social worker.

Over 500 kids make the daily trek to the Boys & Girls Club each year so you can imagine how fast the organization goes through school supplies. Pencils and paper, even the standard Dayton Public School uniform, are provided for children who are members.

Here’s what they need:

Art supplies (markers, paint, brushes, butcher paper)

Healthy snacks (Goldfish, Cheez-Its, granola bars, fruit cups, baked chips, Go-gurt, veggie chips, fruit snacks, smart popcorn)

Sensory toys (fidgets, playdoh, stretch toys)

Large bean bags

Socks, all sizes

Deodorant

Lotion

Soap

Feminine hygiene products

Shampoo and conditioner

Dodgeballs

Board games

Journals

Gas cards for caregivers

Tie dye kits

Headphones (over the ear)

Your donations can be dropped off from 2:30 - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1828 W. Stewart Street, Dayton, OH 45417 and can also be mailed to the club.

Other ways to help:

The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton will be holding its SPARK Great Futures fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. 4th Street in downtown Dayton. The organization hopes to raise funds this year through the $300,000 CareSource matching gift challenge, sponsorships, silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

The SPARK event supports the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton’s sustainability as an anchor and oasis in West Dayton and will be used for programming and facility improvements so kids have a safe place to build great futures. Special guest is Wes Miller, University of Cincinnati Men’s Basketball Coach.

Tickets are $150 and up. Visit bgcdayton.org for event registration and to make a donation or call 937-262-8377.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.