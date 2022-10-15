MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Kids in West Dayton need school supplies and more

If you have children in your life, you know the school work doesn’t stop when they get off the bus. Students of every age need the supplies and space to complete their homework and continue learning. Since 1930, the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton has provided kids in West Dayton with a safe—and fun—place to go after school each day.
Boys & Girls Club of Dayton is a free afterschool program that serves youth ages five to 18, Monday through Friday as well as a full-day summer camp. The Club moved into its current location in 1967, occupying a West Dayton building that formerly served as a school for the community.
“Every Club youth who walks through our doors engages with positive and caring adults, who deliver fun, structured, quality programs,” said Crystal Allen, the organization’s president and CEO. “Members engage in 45 minutes of physical fitness activity, enjoy an after school snack and hot nutritious dinner each night.”
She says Boys & Girls Club of Dayton mitigates learning loss and supports academic recovery. The youngsters participate in 45 minutes of homework assistance, small group tutoring and project-based learning each day. They also participate in 45 minutes of service learning each week, along with STEM, leadership and character development, fine arts, and financial literacy and health and wellness activities. Field trips and on-site exploration add enrichment.
The club also provides programming that encourages the youngsters to explore possible careers and express themselves through art and movement.
“We believe the education and learning experiences our youth and teens receive at Club are an extension of what happens in the classroom,” explains Allen. “Our world is full of possibilities, and it’s our responsibility to provide a safe environment where they can explore and develop their abilities.”
Youngsters also have access to on-site mental and behavioral health support with a licensed social worker.
Over 500 kids make the daily trek to the Boys & Girls Club each year so you can imagine how fast the organization goes through school supplies. Pencils and paper, even the standard Dayton Public School uniform, are provided for children who are members.
Here’s what they need:
- Art supplies (markers, paint, brushes, butcher paper)
- Healthy snacks (Goldfish, Cheez-Its, granola bars, fruit cups, baked chips, Go-gurt, veggie chips, fruit snacks, smart popcorn)
- Sensory toys (fidgets, playdoh, stretch toys)
- Large bean bags
- Socks, all sizes
- Deodorant
- Lotion
- Soap
- Feminine hygiene products
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Dodgeballs
- Board games
- Journals
- Gas cards for caregivers
- Tie dye kits
- Headphones (over the ear)
Your donations can be dropped off from 2:30 - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1828 W. Stewart Street, Dayton, OH 45417 and can also be mailed to the club.
Other ways to help:
The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton will be holding its SPARK Great Futures fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. 4th Street in downtown Dayton. The organization hopes to raise funds this year through the $300,000 CareSource matching gift challenge, sponsorships, silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
The SPARK event supports the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton’s sustainability as an anchor and oasis in West Dayton and will be used for programming and facility improvements so kids have a safe place to build great futures. Special guest is Wes Miller, University of Cincinnati Men’s Basketball Coach.
Tickets are $150 and up. Visit bgcdayton.org for event registration and to make a donation or call 937-262-8377.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.
Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
About the Author