MAKE A DIFFERENCE: New charity fosters relationships between young people, horses

The stigma with traditional talk therapy, says Dean, often creates barriers for those in need of support. “By offering a unique experiential option, those that are suffering are able to break down those barriers and access the support they need through non-traditional methods,” she says. “There is increasing recognition and integration of equine-assisted therapy in the traditional mental health field. Equine assisted activities can help clients with depression, anxiety, ADHD, conduct disorders, addiction, trauma, eating disorders, spectrum and health difficulties, dissociative disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other mental health difficulties.”

Why is this program different?

Many equine-assisted programs provide recreational adaptive riding for those with diagnosed physical and cognitive disabilities, says Dean. “Their aim is to improve physical strength and balance through riding skills. Hoofprints creates a space for learning and personal growth by partnering with our equine partners, licensed mental health professionals, and equine specialists, who incorporate equine-assisted learning to our clients as an adjunctive offering to their other therapies.”

The nonprofit is located in Centerville on a 23-acre private facility,

Here’s what they need:

Plastic Safety Barrier Yellow Chain

Obstacle Course Ring Set

Traffic Cones

Dry Erase Board

Dry Erase lap Boards

Dry Erase Markers and Erasers

Equine Lead Ropes

Equine Grooming Kits

Gift Cards: Amazon, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Wal-Mart

Items may be dropped off from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second Street, You can also schedule a drop-off or pick-up appointment by writing to Dean at: jdean@hoofprintsohio.org. For more information, check out the website at www.hoofprintsohio.org.

Can your organization use napkins?

A reader has written to say her church has 500 cloth napkins it would be happy to donate to a good cause.

The dinner napkins measure 20″ by 20″ and are mostly bright yellow. Some are green, but not a Christmas green.

“Most of these are brand new,” she writes. “We do not need them and are hoping someone in Miami Valley could use them.” If your group is interested, contact Judy: jdhsm@aol.com.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

