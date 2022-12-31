MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Ronald McDonald House needs kitchen supplies, toys

The non-profit also operates two Family Rooms– one at Dayton Children’s Hospital and inside Emmett’s Place at Miami Valley Hospital. The Family Rooms provide a space for families to rest and regroup without leaving the hospital.

In 2021, Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton (The House and the Family Rooms) served 15,618 guests from 44 Ohio counties, 27 states and six countries saving them $1.15 million in out-of-pocket food, lodging and transportation expenses. The organization is a crucial part of the continuum of pediatric care, and with the recent growth in pediatric healthcare specialties in our region, has seen a significant increase in demand for housing especially for outpatient procedures.

“As Dayton’s needs grow and Dayton Children’s needs grow, so do Ronald McDonald’s needs,” says RMHC Dayton Board Chair, Mariah Vogelgesang. She says in 2021 the Ronald McDonald House was able to welcome only 37 percent of those who requested help and had to turn away 63 percent of the families who applied. Vogelgesang says 305 families were served overnight.

In 2015, nine percent of children using Ronald McDonald House required outpatient care. In 2022, the percentage of children using RMHC Dayton for outpatient services is 55 percent.

“The time is now that we need to do more, we’re turning families away,” says Vogelgesang. “We as a board have taken on the challenge. We need to do more to build a newer facility, a facility that meets the needs of the families with right-sized rooms. We are working to build a new House because that’s what we have to do.” The expansion includes constructing a new, 38,000 sq. ft. building on the current property consisting of two finished floors, a partial basement and a shelled third floor which will accommodate future growth.

Upon completion of the first two floors, the new House will accommodate 21 families in right-sized guest rooms designed to meet the unique needs of families and patients. When the shelled third floor is completed, the House will accommodate a total of 42 families.

Here are the items the RMHC Dayton needs now:

Paper plates and bowls

Hot Tea

Individual Packaged Cookies & Crackers

Plastic Spoons

Swiffer Wet Jet Fluid and Pads

Clorox Wipes

Oatmeal Packets

Individual Cereal Boxes

Pop tarts

Teenage toys

Gift Cards: Road Blox, Fortnight, Xbox

Gaming Headphones

Arts and Craft kits

Drones

LED Strip lights

Wireless Ear Buds

Portable Phone Chargers

Fun Socks

Donations can be dropped off at the house, 555 Valley Street in Dayton, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. You’re asked to ring the doorbell at the main entrance and you will be buzzed in.

For a complete list of needs visit the Amazon Wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2TM0IOQ43OV56?ref_=wl_share

For more information about donation opportunities, the expansion or volunteer opportunities, visit www.rmhcdayton.org

For more information about the expansion contact Beth Groff, Development Director, bgroff@rmhcdayton.org

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.