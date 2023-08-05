MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Sidewalk Soldiers help fight human trafficking

The last time we wrote about Sidewalk Soldiers we had a terrific response from our Make a Difference readers. The anti-trafficking organization serves those in the Miami Valley.

The nonprofit’s mission is to provide hope, help, and healing to victims and survivors of sex trafficking. The group strives to take individuals to safety and success one by one. Sidewalk Soldiers has provided community education, outreach, mentorship, advocacy, and peer support since 2016.

According to the National Center for State Courts, recidivism rates among sex trafficking survivors is as high as 80 percent. When survivors receive support and connection, recidivism rates decrease as low as 21 percent, empowering survivors to heal and become self-sustaining.

Safe Haven opened this year

In 2023 Sidewalk Soldiers opened the Safe Haven Drop-in Center in the heart of an outreach area known for sex trafficking and sex work. It was created to provide a space where survivors could find support, hope, strength and resources.

Since opening, according to the organization’s founder and director Amy Cornelius, the Safe Haven has connected with over 132 women, placing 24 individuals (22 females and 2 males) into treatment facilities and safe homes. “Sidewalk Soldiers has provided HIV testing to over 40 folks and has provided hundreds of meals and other miscellaneous resources through case management services,” Cornelius reports. “At the Safe Haven we treasure sharing intimate moments of encouragement and hope with guests as they learn to trust and open up. Safe Haven has seen some great results and looks forward to serving many more folks as Sidewalk Soldiers expands programming and hours in August.”

Thanks, readers!

In February, our Make a Difference column featured Sidewalk Soldiers’ new Safe Haven Drop-in Center. Cornelius says the response from the community was inspiring and much appreciated. “The contributions helped impact the lives of survivors in various ways,” she says. “We gained one ongoing volunteer at the Safe Haven and donations helped with stocking plates, toilet paper, coffee, snacks, feminine hygiene and cleaning supplies.”

Cornelius says Safe Haven was also blessed with a bin of pre-packed blessing bags, each containing notepads, socks, hygiene and first aid items. “Sidewalk Soldiers provided those blessing bags to our guests who made the brave decision to go into safe homes or treatment facilities,” she explains. “We were also contacted by a sex trafficking survivor who read the Make A Difference article and now receives supportive services from the Safe Haven as she heals. We send a sincere thank you for the community support we received!”

How we can help

Sidewalk Soldiers is largely funded by private donors, churches, and some business sponsorships. Cornelius says rallying support and funding for this population can be a challenge because of the lack of knowledge around sex trafficking and the stigma that is carried around the individuals affected.

Here’s what they need:

Coffee and creamer

Peanut butter or cheese cracker packs

Nutri grain bars, including softer options for folks with dental issues /missing teeth)

Granola bars

Applesauce

Tuna and cracker kits

Grocery gift cards

Candles

Paper plates, napkins

Plasticware

A steamer (to keep the furniture fresh and clean)

Tampons

Paper towels

Kitchen Size Garbage Bags

Supplies can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at Safe Haven: 526 Xenia Ave Dayton.Or you can order and ship items using an Amazon Wishlist: www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2S8KXI4G8NNSI

Other ways to help:

Volunteer at the center or volunteer from home. You can sort clothing, send emails, help with data entry, write letters of encouragement

Host a fundraiser for Sidewalk Soldiers: a Facebook Birthday fundraiser or a themed fundraiser at your work or small group.

Support a Survivor by becoming a recurring donor. There is more information on ways to give in the “Get Involved” tab of the website: www.sidewalksoldiers.org.

To learn more about human trafficking contact 937-949-1524.

If you are in a crisis situation and need help call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (866) 788-3788.

To report suspected human trafficking locally contact the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force 937-225-HELP.

