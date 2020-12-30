Make a difference: Stitches of Love needs a home

The talented women have made reusable sanitary napkins for the World Gospel Mission and bereavement blankets for the NICU unit at Kettering Medical Center. “We have also donated handmade pillow cases to many members of the military serving on naval ships at sea and Christmas stockings to members of the military serving at bases around the world,” she says. “We’ve also made helmet liners, along with hats, scarves, wheelchair bags and blankets for veterans at the Dayton VA.”

Recipient organizations have also included Project Linus, Miami Valley Women’s Center, Hannah’s Treasure Chest, Miami Valley South Oncology Center, Southview Hospital’s First Steps, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for foster children and other children in need, and St. Vincent De Paul.

Here’s what the group needs: A new home!

Although the group can always use sewing and knitting materials, its greatest need at the moment is a new home. The women need a room where they can meet and store materials. “We previously met on the first Saturday of the month at Memorial Presbyterian Church on Smithville Road in Dayton,” Loffer explains. “When Memorial closed permanently this spring, we lost our meeting space and our storage space. We’ve continued to operate by dropping off finished projects and picking up new supplies for our members using the garage of one of our members.”

Stitches of Love provides handmade hats to local organizations. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Due to a limited budget, she says, the group has no money for a rental space.

“Once the pandemic is over, we would welcome new members who can crochet, knit or sew,” Loffer adds. ”If those are not your skills, we can always use ironers, or “stuffers” for boppies (nursing pillows) and bears. "

Donations are welcome, including yarn, fabric (no double knit), stuffing and batting for quilts. The group also appreciates gift cards from JoAnn Fabrics and monetary donations.

If you can offer a room to the group or have donated items, contact Pat Loffer at (937) 231-5056 or by email at pat_loffer@yahoo.com.

