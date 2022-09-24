MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Storks Nest Baby Pantry is expanding

Since the 1980s Dayton Right to Life has maintained a Stork Nest Baby pantry in its offices.
“Each week, over 35 families visit our location for assistance with diapers, formula, and other baby necessities,” says executive director Margie Christie.
Christie says due to rising transportation costs and other societal changes, her organization has seen an increased need in under-served areas. Several years ago, they opened some pop-up pantries at area churches and currently offer a mobile site on the last Saturday of every month at a local church in Kettering.
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we recently purchased a mobile pantry unit,” says Christie. “With this new vehicle we are able to take our Pantry ‘on the road’ to area neighborhoods, churches, and community events. This unit will provide all the same material assistance that our permanent location does for newborns to toddlers but it is much more convenient and accessible.”
Additionally, through this mobile unit, the organization also hopes to connect these families with information on its community baby showers and parent education opportunities. “Parents with transportation burdens need to be able to access these services as well,” Christie adds. “Unfortunately, public transportation is not an ideal option for mothers with toddlers, baby strollers, etc. Bringing these resources to these families can really help reduce some of that stress. "
This year Dayton Right to Life is celebrating a 50-year anniversary. “Families are the heart of our communities,” Christie believes. “If families can thrive, our communities will thrive. Anything we can do to achieve this we will.”
Here’s what they need for the new mobile unit:
- Diapers (size 4,5,6)
- Pull ups of all sizes
- Baby cereal
- Baby wipes, wash, lotions
- Baby towels/washcloths
- Toddler socks
- Toddler underwear.
- Gift cards for Meijer and Aldi’s.
Through the month of October, donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the pantry office, 425 N. Findlay Street in Dayton. After Oct. 3, call 937-461-3625 for pick up and drop off information.
Other ways to help
- Volunteers skilled in cabinetry and outfitting of vehicles are needed to help prepare the mobile pantry. Other items needed would be gas cards and gift cards to Home Depot to help buy supplies to outfit the truck.
- For more information: www.daytonlife.org
