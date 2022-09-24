MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Storks Nest Baby Pantry is expanding

Additionally, through this mobile unit, the organization also hopes to connect these families with information on its community baby showers and parent education opportunities. “Parents with transportation burdens need to be able to access these services as well,” Christie adds. “Unfortunately, public transportation is not an ideal option for mothers with toddlers, baby strollers, etc. Bringing these resources to these families can really help reduce some of that stress. "

This year Dayton Right to Life is celebrating a 50-year anniversary. “Families are the heart of our communities,” Christie believes. “If families can thrive, our communities will thrive. Anything we can do to achieve this we will.”

Here’s what they need for the new mobile unit:

Diapers (size 4,5,6)

Pull ups of all sizes

Baby cereal

Baby wipes, wash, lotions

Baby towels/washcloths

Toddler socks

Toddler underwear.

Gift cards for Meijer and Aldi’s.

Through the month of October, donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the pantry office, 425 N. Findlay Street in Dayton. After Oct. 3, call 937-461-3625 for pick up and drop off information.

Other ways to help

Volunteers skilled in cabinetry and outfitting of vehicles are needed to help prepare the mobile pantry. Other items needed would be gas cards and gift cards to Home Depot to help buy supplies to outfit the truck.

For more information: www.daytonlife.org

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.