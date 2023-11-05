MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Castle in Centerville serves those with mental illness. Here’s how you can help

It all began in 1991 when folks in our community were looking for a way to support loved ones suffering from severe and persistent mental illness. Their dream of providing a place of belonging came true when The Castle opened its doors on Oct. 11,1993.

Since then the nonprofit facility has served Centerville and the surrounding communities. Thanks to parents and citizens who recognized the scarcity of services for this adult population, it has helped well over 1,200 people throughout Montgomery County on their journey of recovery.

“The atmosphere at The Castle is relaxed and friendly; members enjoy, appreciate, and support one another, the staff, and the safe nurturing ambiance of this place,” Hansford says. “Our programming provides a place of trust and friendship which empowers members to become their highest and most authentic selves while achieving their own personal level of independence and recovery.”

The Castle’s facility is a safe and comfortable environment away from what is too often a stigma in our society. The space includes a full-service kitchen that serves more than 6,000 hot-cooked lunches a year, along with an art and activities room, a recreation room, patio, enclosed yard and garden. Daily activities include peer support groups, peer-to-peer support, games and activities, field trips, crafts, life skills training, companionship and conversation.

The Castle has been “a life-changing godsend” for Jonathan Mathews’ father, Franklin. “Apart from his meds, the next most important thing, or equally important thing he needed, was to get out of the house socially and have a routine” Mathews explains. “It’s a positive place with familiar friendly faces. My father improved tremendously from participating and being a member.”

Martha Ballinger is another appreciative family member. " It is a big part of the reason my disabled sister has any meaning and quality of life,” she says.

Hansford says that because the facility is a place of peer support and recovery but not a clinic or a hospital, it does not fit neatly into traditional funding categories for mental illness. “We look to the community at large to assist us in enabling people with mental illness to function more effectively in their families and communities,” Hansford says. “We’re hoping to expand our donor base as the need for The Castle to remain a place of belonging is needed more than ever.”

Exciting news!

The good news is that The Castle was recently chosen to receive funds from “100 + Women Who Care Dayton.” Hansford says her organization is so honored and excited to be chosen. “That means we’ll be receiving $20,000!” she says. “We’re going to use the money to continue our peer support and I want to hire a grant writer who can help us with sustainability.”

The other positive news is that Hansford is one of four individuals nominated as a finalist for the Jeff Schmitt Auto Group’s “Heroes Initiative.” In December, the community will have a chance to vote online and the winner will win a grand prize of $20K towards a new or used vehicle for their organization plus another $10K in cash.

Visitors are always welcome at The Castle and individuals with a severe or persistent mental illness diagnosis can self-refer.

“You may wish to drop by and talk with members at The Castle so you can witness the transformative work that goes on here,” says Hansford. “We just ask that you call first.” The phone number is 937- 433-3931.

Here’s what they need:

Cleaning supplies

Coffee, decaf, drink mixes

Paper products for kitchen: cups 8 oz- 12oz.

Individual packets of creamer, sugar

Office supplies such as envelopes, manila envelopes, pens, pencils, tape

New sweaters for adults

Art supplies including a T-shirt press, Sharpie markers, acrylic paints, acrylic enamel paint, card stock, paint brushes, journals, poster boards.

Gift cards (Sam’s, Kroger, gas, and small denomination ($5) fast food restaurants for gifts to members)

Donations can be dropped off at The Castle, 133 N. Main St., Centerville. (45459) You’re asked to come to the back door on the porch between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Other ways to help

The Castle welcomes new volunteers and community participation in fundraising. The organization also appreciates monetary donations that can be used as scholarships for field trips. Hansford says at the moment she really needs a part-time cook.

For information: (http://www.friendsatthecastle.com)

Nice feedback!

Pat Barton of the Beavercreek Women’s League just wrote to tell us about the great response and the “outpouring of enthusiasm for our efforts” her organization has received from Make a Difference readers.

“We received phone calls about the article as well as a bump in donations to the Violence Free Futures center,” she reports. " Donations included items like buckets, sponges, multiple cleaners for floors, bathrooms and kitchens - all to be used when families make a decision to move to a new home. The VVF’s team calls them ‘buckets of sunshine’! It is of major help for families starting new to make a house a home.”

Barton says Beavercreek Women’s League has had a packed, busy month and posted a lot of different activities on its Facebook page. “Your article was our number one posting across reach, engagement and gaining new followers!”

Barton says when their Nesting Cupboard members were featured in the article it helped them keep up their volunteering efforts. “Many of our members have volunteered for years and their ability to see their organization featured in the Dayton Daily News adds a little pep to their step.”

