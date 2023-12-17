MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Foodbank needs our help!

Last year, according to the USDA, the number of households experiencing food insecurity in the US increased to 44 million—including 13 million children. This is an increase of 31 percent for all individuals and 44 percent for children in the previous year, the highest rate and number of individuals and children since 2014 and the single largest one-year increase in food insecurity since 2008.

According to The Foodbank’s CEO Michelle Riley The Foodbank has been seeing these same trends on a local scale and continues to be a support for the increased number of families struggling to buy groceries in their area. This past year, the Foodbank network distributed almost 14 million meals to over 650,000 people across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties. That’s over 37,000 meals each day.!

Riley says The Foodbank and its network of over 100 partner agencies is seeing steep increases in demand. “This fall, we saw an 18 percent increase in visits, not just to our direct services onsite, but also to their partner agencies, like local pantries, soup kitchens, and emergency shelters.”

Here are the most needed food items:

Canned Hearty Soups

Canned Stews (Beef, Chicken and Dumplings)

Canned Chili

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Macaroni and Cheese

Canned meats: ham, chicken, meat spreads

Canned fish, including tuna, salmon, sardines, other fish

Nuts and seeds

Rice and Beans

Dairy Group

Evaporated milk

Powdered milk

Puddings & custards

Fruits & Vegetables

Canned fruits: peaches, pears, pineapples, applesauce, fruit cocktail

Canned juices: apple, cranberry, tomato and vegetable

Canned vegetables: green beans, peas, corn, tomatoes, potatoes

Breads, Cereals & Pasta

Hot and cold breakfast cereals, including oatmeal and Cream of Wheat

Baking mixes: pancake, corn bread, cake mixes/icing, quick breads

Pastas and canned sauces

Drop off your donations between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at The Foodbank, 56 Armor Pl.. Dayton, OH 45417, or to one of the community food drive locations during the holidays. To see where these locations are, follow The Food Bank’s Facebook Page.

Other ways to help:

Help support The Foodbank’s wholesale food purchase program through Valley Food Relief by donating at https://thefoodbankdayton.org/give-money/. Every $1 given will provide four meals for a family in need thanks to The Foodbank’s large purchasing power. Valley Food Relief is a multi-county campaign, supporting 12 local counties, and their hunger relief organizations. Make a donation at the above link and indicate your county in the “other” box.

In lieu of holiday gifts to friends and family, consider making a donation on their behalf to The Foodbank. The Foodbank team will notify your loved ones of the gift! Giving the gift of a meal is easy by using the link https://thefoodbankdayton.org/give-money/ and selecting “yes” to dedicate your gift while donating.

“Every dollar donated through Valley Food Relief fills gaps in our shelves so that we can continue to meet the needs of our community,” says Riley. “Every gift to The Foodbank through Valley Food Relief makes a real difference for families, seniors, and children in need.”

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.